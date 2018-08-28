Are you in the frame? Street photographer captures summer scenes in Great Yarmouth

A photographer has captured the diversity of street life in Great Yarmouth over the long hot summer in a series of “feel good” shots.

Mark Cator is showing some 16 of his favourite images all taken during the memorable heatwave and featuring recognisable locations including the seafront, Britannia Pier and the Marina Centre.

The candid and sometimes quirky pictures show townsfolk mostly unaware they are being looked at through a lens sharing a joke, driving a bumper car, or walking the dog.

Among them is a group of girls taking a selfie, someone trying to steal a kiss, and people reacting to things outside the frame.

Mr Cator said the aim was to capture “human engagement” as well as to celebrate Great Yarmouth in an “honest” way without all the bells and whistles of the bawdy seaside postcard.

“I just think Great Yarmouth has so much to offer,” he said.

“Recently it has had a lack of confidence and self-esteem, and I just don’t get it.

“Every time you talk to people who have moved here they say how friendly it is and how safe it is, but the perception is the opposite.

“There is something in me that wants to refute that belief. People will disparage the town but often they have never been here, or not for a long time.

“Here we are on a sandbank and on one side there is the beach and the river and on the other the marshes.

“I always call it the Venice of the North Sea.

“As an outsider I have always felt at home.”

Mr Cator has a studio in Battery Road close to that of renowned Yarmouth painter Bruer Tidman.

The pair are collaborating on The Great Yarmouth Project and both have works on show in Great Yarmouth Library Galleries until Saturday.

As well as the candid summer shots there are some giant works by Mr Tidman, springing from how the town makes him feel set against a Battery Road backdrop.

Mr Tidman has painted six large canvases spanning 7ft in their frames especially for the exhibition and is also showing some older works some from the 1960s featuring long-gone industrial vistas.

Mr Cator has also launched Utter Journal, the companion book to the exhibition.

The exhibition runs until December 8.

For more information visit the Utter Books website by clicking this link.