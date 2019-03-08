Search

Advanced search

New date confirmed for town carnival cancelled due to high winds

PUBLISHED: 10:58 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 05 September 2019

Great Yarmouth Arts Festival 2019 features a colourful parade that will start at the Waterways, celebrating its restoration Picture: GYAF

Great Yarmouth Arts Festival 2019 features a colourful parade that will start at the Waterways, celebrating its restoration Picture: GYAF

www.streetviewmarketing.co.uk

A rallying call has been issued to townsfolk urging their support for a re-scheduled carnival going ahead months later than planned.

Great Yarmouth Carnival swept through the town in a blaze of colour and sunshine. Photo: Liz CoatesGreat Yarmouth Carnival swept through the town in a blaze of colour and sunshine. Photo: Liz Coates

Weather gremlins lead to the cancellation on police advice of Great Yarmouth Arts Festival's showpiece parade in June - but organisers hope they have now been banished.

Instead the event, which takes energy as its theme, will be powered up on Saturday, September 21, at 11am

It will start just south of the Waterways, make its way up Regent Road, through the Market Place, along King Street and end at St George's Theatre at around 12.30pm with music and dance on the Plaza.

Chiming with the energy theme costumes, flags, banners, and windmills were made at many workshops earlier in the year.

Fun at a previous Great Yarmouth Arts Festival Picture; Great Yarmouth Arts FestivalFun at a previous Great Yarmouth Arts Festival Picture; Great Yarmouth Arts Festival

You may also want to watch:

Festival chairman Hugh Sturzaker, said: "We were bitterly disappointed to postpone the carnival in June but it proved to be the right decision considering the foul weather we had.

"I do hope that as many people as possible will come and support us on September 21.

"It will be a colourful and fun occasion."

"In addition the Yarmonics Festival will be taking place throughout the day with music in the Minster, Market Place, St George's and elsewhere."

The majority of groups who were going to take part in June will still be taking park.

Any wishing to join in should contact Pat Howe at pathowe394@btinternet.com.

Most Read

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s a hidden gem’ - Transformed leisure venue will bring new going-out option to town centre

Bradley Fish at the former Conservative Club in Great Yarmouth. He is in the process of transforming it into a sports and social hub making use of the sprung dance floor and space for karaoke party rooms serving street food and specialist gins Picture: Archant

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Police called to incident in town centre

Four police cars were seen in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, at just before 1pm on Wednesday. Picture: Joseph Norton

All you need to know about Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2019

Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2018. Picture: James Bass Photography

Most Read

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s a hidden gem’ - Transformed leisure venue will bring new going-out option to town centre

Bradley Fish at the former Conservative Club in Great Yarmouth. He is in the process of transforming it into a sports and social hub making use of the sprung dance floor and space for karaoke party rooms serving street food and specialist gins Picture: Archant

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Police called to incident in town centre

Four police cars were seen in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, at just before 1pm on Wednesday. Picture: Joseph Norton

All you need to know about Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2019

Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2018. Picture: James Bass Photography

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

New date confirmed for town carnival cancelled due to high winds

Great Yarmouth Arts Festival 2019 features a colourful parade that will start at the Waterways, celebrating its restoration Picture: GYAF

Trains cancelled across region

Greater Anglia will run extra trains between sheringham and Cromer for the Cromer carnival. Photo: Greater Anglia

Stars Awards organisers urge people to nominate as deadline gets closer

The East Coast Truckers win the Judges Special award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, presented by David McQuade, centre, of the Flagship Group. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Vote for the People’s Choice winners at the Norfolk Arts Awards 2019

Norwich Hostry Festival 2019 launch night. Credit: Simon Finlay Photography.

Church fundraiser receives royal recognition

The High Sheriff of Norfolk, Lady Clare Agnew presents top fundraiser, Paul Nicholls, with the Prince of Wales’s Certificate watched by the congregation at St Peter and St Paul Church in Burgh Castle. Picture: NORFOLK CHURCHES TRUST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists