New date confirmed for town carnival cancelled due to high winds

Great Yarmouth Arts Festival 2019 features a colourful parade that will start at the Waterways, celebrating its restoration Picture: GYAF www.streetviewmarketing.co.uk

A rallying call has been issued to townsfolk urging their support for a re-scheduled carnival going ahead months later than planned.

Great Yarmouth Carnival swept through the town in a blaze of colour and sunshine. Photo: Liz Coates Great Yarmouth Carnival swept through the town in a blaze of colour and sunshine. Photo: Liz Coates

Weather gremlins lead to the cancellation on police advice of Great Yarmouth Arts Festival's showpiece parade in June - but organisers hope they have now been banished.

Instead the event, which takes energy as its theme, will be powered up on Saturday, September 21, at 11am

It will start just south of the Waterways, make its way up Regent Road, through the Market Place, along King Street and end at St George's Theatre at around 12.30pm with music and dance on the Plaza.

Chiming with the energy theme costumes, flags, banners, and windmills were made at many workshops earlier in the year.

Fun at a previous Great Yarmouth Arts Festival Picture; Great Yarmouth Arts Festival Fun at a previous Great Yarmouth Arts Festival Picture; Great Yarmouth Arts Festival

Festival chairman Hugh Sturzaker, said: "We were bitterly disappointed to postpone the carnival in June but it proved to be the right decision considering the foul weather we had.

"I do hope that as many people as possible will come and support us on September 21.

"It will be a colourful and fun occasion."

"In addition the Yarmonics Festival will be taking place throughout the day with music in the Minster, Market Place, St George's and elsewhere."

The majority of groups who were going to take part in June will still be taking park.

Any wishing to join in should contact Pat Howe at pathowe394@btinternet.com.