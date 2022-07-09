In pictures: Carnival joy returns to seaside resort
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
A town centre and seafront were transformed into a giant street party when a carnival parade returned after a Covid-induced hiatus of two years.
Music, dancing, flamboyant feathers and even a giant poo featured in the fun event with its focus on community and collaboration.
The carnival is a highlight of Great Yarmouth's 10-day arts festival which sees music, theatre, and heritage-based activities staged across multiple venues in Yarmouth and Gorleston.
Saturday's parade also came on the same day as the Queen's Baton Relay made its way along the Golden Mile.
Participants gathered in Anchor Gardens on the seafront for the parade with schools, community groups, a church, and a hospital among those taking part.
The procession featured a colourful mix of costumes and colours spanning different cultures and age groups - and for this year several giant poos.
Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital was celebrating its milestone 40th birthday with staff holding aloft giant glittery numbers.
Most Read
- 1 £20m plan to revamp Great Yarmouth 'blight' area
- 2 Police hunt wanted man in Great Yarmouth
- 3 Mum's plea after girl, 11, rushed to hospital after vaping
- 4 Man re-bailed by police in rape investigation
- 5 £450,000 beach hut funding meeting to be held
- 6 Scaffolder faces losing job after smoking cannabis at work
- 7 Retired company director was found dead at home, inquest hears
- 8 Ladies night at racecourse will see Rylan lay on the tunes
- 9 Pleasure Beach running locals evening with discount for NR postcodes
- 10 Queen's baton and carnival set to deliver 'super Saturday' in Yarmouth
It was also keen to spread the message championed by "Bowel Babe" Dame Deborah James who came to fame after sharing her experiences of being terminally ill.
She died on June 28 urging everyone to check their poo.
In the parade were colorectal clinical nurse specialist Linda Sawer and Alison Coates form Hickling who has terminal bowel cancer both holding a banner urging people to do just that.
Meanwhile people in Regent Road, Yarmouth's main tourism thoroughfare, many taken by surprise by the procession, took to their phones to record the spectacle.
A Chinese-style Jubilee dragon, shiny boats and fishes, giant flags billowing in the wind, and colourful, Caribbean-style creations all made their way from the seafront to the town centre, lead by a walking New Orleans-style band.
The Market Place proved something of a pinch point with work going on to transform the whole area.
Festival chairman Hugh Sturzaker was at the head of the parade with mayor Graham Plant. He said it was all "going great" as he handed out leaflets promoting the full Arts Festival programme.
The parade finished at St George's Theatre pavilion where there was more entertainment. The theatre was hosting a heritage fayre with a talent show due to be staged there on Saturday night.