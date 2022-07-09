In pictures: Carnival joy returns to seaside resort

Carnival parade as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival 2022. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A town centre and seafront were transformed into a giant street party when a carnival parade returned after a Covid-induced hiatus of two years.

Music, dancing, flamboyant feathers and even a giant poo featured in the fun event with its focus on community and collaboration.

The carnival is a highlight of Great Yarmouth's 10-day arts festival which sees music, theatre, and heritage-based activities staged across multiple venues in Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Saturday's parade also came on the same day as the Queen's Baton Relay made its way along the Golden Mile.

Participants gathered in Anchor Gardens on the seafront for the parade with schools, community groups, a church, and a hospital among those taking part.

The procession featured a colourful mix of costumes and colours spanning different cultures and age groups - and for this year several giant poos.

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital was celebrating its milestone 40th birthday with staff holding aloft giant glittery numbers.

It was also keen to spread the message championed by "Bowel Babe" Dame Deborah James who came to fame after sharing her experiences of being terminally ill.

Carnival parade as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival 2022. Pictured are the James Paget Hospital. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

She died on June 28 urging everyone to check their poo.

In the parade were colorectal clinical nurse specialist Linda Sawer and Alison Coates form Hickling who has terminal bowel cancer both holding a banner urging people to do just that.

Meanwhile people in Regent Road, Yarmouth's main tourism thoroughfare, many taken by surprise by the procession, took to their phones to record the spectacle.

A Chinese-style Jubilee dragon, shiny boats and fishes, giant flags billowing in the wind, and colourful, Caribbean-style creations all made their way from the seafront to the town centre, lead by a walking New Orleans-style band.

Carnival parade as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival 2022. Sinead Golding, aged 6. with her mum Gabriella Laurence. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The Market Place proved something of a pinch point with work going on to transform the whole area.

Festival chairman Hugh Sturzaker was at the head of the parade with mayor Graham Plant. He said it was all "going great" as he handed out leaflets promoting the full Arts Festival programme.

Carnival parade as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival 2022. Pictured are Great Yarmouth Girl Guiding. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The parade finished at St George's Theatre pavilion where there was more entertainment. The theatre was hosting a heritage fayre with a talent show due to be staged there on Saturday night.

Carnival parade as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival 2022. Pictured are some of The Bread Kitchen. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Carnival parade as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival 2022. Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI Lifeboat. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

