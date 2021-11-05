News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'I want a jumper' - Ashley Banjo praises 92-year-old Norfolk knitter

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:59 AM November 5, 2021
Great-great grandmother Margaret Seaman has been praised by Britain's Got Talent winner, Margaret Seaman.

A 92-year-old knitter has been praised by Britain's Got Talent winner Ashley Banjo after raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Great-great grandmother Margaret Seaman, from Caister, near Great Yarmouth, has raised tens of thousands of pounds for Norfolk's three hospitals by knitting a replica of Sandringham House and a hospital dubbed 'NHS Knittingale'.

The knitted models saw Mrs Seaman, who picked up the needles following the death of her husband, win the Pride of Britain fundraiser of the year award for East Anglia. 

Margaret Seaman (pictured), 91, has knitted Sandrigham Church for charity. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

In an interview with ITV Anglia Mr Banjo, who hosted the Pride of Britain Awards, described Mrs Seaman as a "hero".  

The Diversity star said: "Margaret, I want a jumper, how amazing - [after] the loss of her husband, she picked up her knitting needles and she has been knitting ever since.

"You've got to love that, because she's doing something that obviously brings her peace, something she enjoys but she's also raising money and helping other people.

"What a hero she is."

Mrs Seaman has also knitted a replica of Great Yarmouth seafront, depicting the coastal town's Golden Mile during its 1970s heyday, including models of Wellington Pier and the Winter Gardens. 

Margaret Seaman, 91, with her latest knitted creation, Knittingale Hospital, to raise money for Norf

Her models were displayed at the Sandringham Estate and at The Forum in Norwich this week during a knit-in which saw cash donations accepted as Mrs Seaman continues to raise money.

During the event she even gave an impromptu knitting class to a group of hospital representatives who came to The Forum to thank her for her efforts, while at Sandringham her work was even viewed by the Queen.

She said: “I still really can’t believe how much attention my knitting has been getting and how much people loved seeing the model while I was at Sandringham and at The Forum.

Margaret Seaman, knitted the Gt.Yarmouth Golden Mile, Norfolk Makers, The Forum. PICTURE: Jamie Hone

“People have been so generous showing their appreciate with donations and I’m delighted that so much money has been raised for local hospitals and local people.”

To donate to Mrs Seaman's fundraising account visit Just Giving.

