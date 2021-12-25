Ask the Mercury: Lacklustre lights and what happened to pub falcons?

People were out in droves at the Great Yarmouth Christmas light switch-on. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Michele Watts said: "Can someone explain to me why the lights on the main Xmas tree in the town are rather lacklustre?

"They are strung in straight lines hanging straight down. Even my village tree is better than this. Is it because of Health and Safety regulations?"

A spokesperson for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "We’re sorry that your reader didn’t enjoy the lights.

"Hundreds of people came out for our festive lights switch on and enjoyed the decorations, which as well as the traditional tree illuminations include lighting right across the town centre and our multi-colour tunnels of light.

"Many of our lights were new last year as part of our See Great Yarmouth in a Different Light programme, which is supported by the Greater Yarmouth Tourism Business Improvement Area, the Town Centre Partnership, and the government's Covid recovery fund."

Simon Crutchley asked: "What has happened to the prestigious falcons that were removed from the Iron Duke?

"Why, if they have been returned to Yarmouth Preservation Society, do they not produce them to prove they actually are in safe hands again and returned back onto the Iron Duke Pub and not sold like the original Venetian Waterways Urns were?"

The Falcons on the Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth have gone - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust said they were in storage and would be reinstated as part of the restoration.

Maureen Reeves said: "I was driving on the Breydon Bridge and thought how long has it been in the town?"

A quick look at our archives shows it was opened in 1985. It was originally designated as part of the A12, but became part of the A47 in 2017.

Breydon Bridge at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

