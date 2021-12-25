News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Ask the Mercury: Lacklustre lights and what happened to pub falcons?

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 8:00 AM December 25, 2021
People were out in droves at the Great Yarmouth Christmas light swith-on.

People were out in droves at the Great Yarmouth Christmas light switch-on. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Yet more readers have sent in questions for Ask the Mercury.

Ask the Mercury is the perfect chance for our readers to ask us the questions that matter the most to them, big or small, about Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and surrounding villages.

We will then go away and do our very best to answer them.

Michele Watts said: "Can someone explain to me why the lights on the main Xmas tree in the town are rather lacklustre?

"They are strung in straight lines hanging straight down. Even my village tree is better than this. Is it because of Health and Safety regulations?"

Got a question you would like us to answer? Email them to askthemercury@archant.co.uk.

Got a question you would like us to answer? Email them to askthemercury@archant.co.uk. - Credit: Archant

A spokesperson for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "We’re sorry that your reader didn’t enjoy the lights. 

"Hundreds of people came out for our festive lights switch on and enjoyed the decorations, which as well as the traditional tree illuminations include lighting right across the town centre and our multi-colour tunnels of light. 

Most Read

  1. 1 End of an era - farewell to two Great Yarmouth market stalls
  2. 2 Village bid to save pub from being sold for housing
  3. 3 Find Juno! Hunt under way after search dog goes missing
  1. 4 Police come to rescue after car trouble threatened family holiday
  2. 5 Fundraiser's anger at state of store's defib
  3. 6 How you can help the homeless across Great Yarmouth at Christmas
  4. 7 Convoy of work vans give businessman, who died aged 59, fitting send-off
  5. 8 New company formed to collect bins and clean streets
  6. 9 Is the Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival coming back in 2022?
  7. 10 Aerial pictures show extent of erosion on Norfolk coast

"Many of our lights were new last year as part of our See Great Yarmouth in a Different Light programme, which is supported by the Greater Yarmouth Tourism Business Improvement Area, the Town Centre Partnership, and the government's Covid recovery fund."

Simon Crutchley asked: "What has happened to the prestigious falcons that were removed from the Iron Duke?

"Why, if they have been returned to Yarmouth Preservation Society, do they not produce them to prove they actually are in safe hands again and returned back onto the Iron Duke Pub and not sold like the original Venetian Waterways Urns were?"

The falcons on the Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth have gone missing. Photo: breweryhistory.com

The Falcons on the Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth have gone - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust said they were in storage and would be reinstated as part of the restoration.

Maureen Reeves said: "I was driving on the Breydon Bridge and thought how long has it been in the town?"

A quick look at our archives shows it was opened in 1985. It was originally designated as part of the A12, but became part of the A47 in 2017.

Breydon Bridge at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Breydon Bridge at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

To ask a question email askthemercury@archant.co.uk

No question is too small, and we will do our best to answer as many questions as we can, and run the answers in the Mercury.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Nelson Hotel on Great Yarmouth seafront has been sold after being on the market for nearly two years.

Great Yarmouth landmark hotel has been sold

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Inside the Iron Duke Great Yarmouth

Two operators shortlisted to breathe new life into Iron Duke

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Mark Everard, a founding director of Ovamill, has been described as "kind and generous" by those who knew him

Obituary

Obituary: Norfolk businessman dies from cancer, aged 59

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Magdalena Tylkowska has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting assaulting her partner.

Woman made partner photo empty car seats to show he was not having affair

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon