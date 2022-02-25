Ask The Mercury: What's happening to Gorleston repairs?
- Credit: Jason Silom / Archant
From ongoing repairs at Baker Street in Gorleston to why are storms named, here are this week's Ask The Mercury Questions.
Steve Taylor from Gorleston asked: "Could Anglia Water, as the responsible agency for the longstanding hole in Baker Street Gorleston adjacent to their pumping station, advise the public where they can review the actual remedial progress against their own schedule of repair?”
A spokesperson from Anglian Water said: "For information this is the work taking place on Baker Street, Gorleston which will be an investment of over £1.5 million.
"Prior to any work taking place our teams are carrying out thorough ground investigations and sewer condition surveys and to allow us to plan the work needed to repair the damaged pipe safely.
"Work which will now commence will include:
- Stabilising the ground area
- Installing a major over ground pumping system to divert sewer flows and allow the pipe in the ground to be repaired
- Reinstatement of the carriageway once the repair is complete
"We have now begin the work and have already reduced the ground to expose the buried pipe work and to ensure we are not close to any other utilities which may be within the area.
"Our plan is to have work completed by June 7, however this could change should we discover further complications during the repair."
Mac McLeman asked on Facebook: "Where will this year's Easter Fair be held?"
A spokesperson from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said they are finalising the details of this year's Easter Fair. An announcement is expected soon.
Susan Adams asked: "After all those the storms over the past few days, I thought it was funny how they are named. When and why did this become a thing?"
The storms list was first launched in 2015 and storms are named when they have the potential to cause an amber or red warning.
Naming storms is seen as a way of improving the communication of upcoming severe weather through the media and government agencies, the Met Office said.
The forecaster added: “In this way the public will be better placed to keep themselves, their property and businesses safe.”
If you have a question for us, please email askthemercury@archant.co.uk.
No question is too small, and we will do our best to answer as many questions as we can, and run the answers in the Mercury.