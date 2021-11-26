Got a question about Great Yarmouth? Ask The Mercury

Today is the launch of our new feature where we will strive to get to the bottom of your questions - Ask The Mercury. Got a question? Email askthemercury@archant.co.uk - Credit: Archant

Today sees the launch of a new feature to get you the answers you need - Ask The Mercury.

Ask The Mercury is an opportunity for our readers to ask us the questions that matter most to them.

Any question, big or small, from when a pothole will be filled in to when a new shop will open - we want them all.

We will take your questions and do our best to answer them.

Great Yarmouth Mercury community editor, Anthony Carroll said: "We know we have a responsibility here at The Mercury to ask the questions that matter. But we don't have all the questions - that's where our readers come in.

"We will strive to get to the bottom of your queries and will contact the relevant authorities to provide straightforward answers. We won't get answers to everything, but hopefully we can resolve some burning issues."

To ask us a question, email askthemercury@archant.co.uk.

Your questions

We took to our Facebook page on Monday and asked readers what they wanted to know to get the ball rolling.

Genevieve Rudd asked: "Will the Third River Crossing have pedestrian and cycle paths integrated along the new route?"

With the Third River Crossing, Norfolk County Council intend to link the existing pedalway routes between Southtown Road and Admiralty Road.

The current proposed scheme has cycle facilities to link these two routes. These would include a 4.5m segregated footway/cycletrack on the north side and a 2.5m footway on the south side.

A concept image of the new Third River Crossing which is planned to have cycle and pedestrian paths included. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andy Porter asked: "When will a Primark open in GY?"

There always seems to be demand for a branch of the clothing store in town, so we asked for an update.

A Primark spokesperson said: “We continually review opportunities for expansion of the Primark business.

"However, as you'd expect, we don't comment on speculation about where or when we might open our next stores.”

Primark continue to look for areas to open new stores, but are unable to comment whether they will be coming to Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

James Dean Wilson asked: "Will our MP (Brandon Lewis) be at the light switch on this year?"

We asked Brandon Lewis whether he will be attending this year's Christmas light switch-on - which takes place at Great Yarmouth Market Place from 6pm on Friday, November 26 and Priory Gardens in Gorleston from 5pm on Sunday, November 28.

A spokesperson for Mr Lewis said: “We do not disclose Brandon’s diary in advance, but he is looking forward to seeing the Christmas Lights in Great Yarmouth.”

Brandon Lewis is looking forward to seeing the Christmas lights in Great Yarmouth, but is unable to disclose whether he will be attending the switch on. - Credit: Denise Bradley



