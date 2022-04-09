News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Ask The Mercury: What's happening to this Gorleston pub?

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:30 AM April 9, 2022
King William Iv pub in Gorleston and the Ask The Mercury logo.

Since January, we have been asked about what is happening with Gorleston's King William IV pub. - Credit: Google / Archant

From charging points for electric cars to what's next for a Gorleston pub, here are this week's Ask the Mercury answers.

Ashley Lucas asked: "What plans does the council have to provide more charging capabilities for electric vehicles?"

A spokesperson from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The council is always looking to make the borough more sustainable. We already have 18 spaces with charging facilities for electric vehicles across council-owned car parks, and a further 12 spaces are in the process of installation."

File photo dated 05/03/21 of an electric car chargepoint. The Treasury has been urged to stop making

There are currently 18 charging ports on council-owned car parks in Great Yarmouth. The council has plans for another 12 to be installed in the near future. - Credit: PA

Polly Valentine asked: "I recently heard (from one of WalkWithMeTim's YouTube films) that the Great Yarmouth Sainsbury's car park was once a plague pit. Can you tell me what was on the site before the supermarket, please?

In 1349, Great Yarmouth's population was decimated by the bubonic plague. With around 70pc of the town's population succumbing to the deadly disease, Yarmouth was one of the worst-hit towns in England.

In the first volume of The Great Wall of Yarmouth, historian Paul Patterson speculated the only place the infected could be buried was near the Minster as it was outside of the town walls - and so, easier to contain the spread of disease.

In 2005, the BBC said: "The plague pit where thousands are buried is across town - today there is a Sainsbury’s supermarket on the site."

Site photograph showing what is beleived to be a medieva plague burial ground. The excavation took p

FLASHBACK: Before Great Yarmouth Fire station was built in 1972, a mass burial site was discovered. Fifteen skeletons had been discovered and it is believed they were plague victims. - Credit: Percy Trett Collection/Time and

In January, Glenn Bowie asked: "I wonder if you could find out what is happening to the King William IV pub in Gorleston.

"There is much speculation on Facebook but no one has any information. The pub was a local favourite but has been left to deteriorate for some time."

Most Read

  1. 1 Apartment block and shop space up for auction near Yarmouth seafront
  2. 2 Ibiza legend performing in Great Yarmouth
  3. 3 Model village reduces prices due to cost of living crisis
  1. 4 'Petrified' delivery driver was threatened with Samurai sword
  2. 5 Great Yarmouth flat to go under the hammer for £40,000
  3. 6 Investigations ongoing at devastated Great Yarmouth pub
  4. 7 Stranded Minke whale had painful infection postmortem reveals
  5. 8 Warning to dog owners after pet bitten by snake in dunes
  6. 9 Man who left blood, vomit and urine in communal areas of flats jailed
  7. 10 Man admits arson at Great Yarmouth hotel

The King William IV on Quay Road, Gorleston has been closed since the beginning of the first Lockdown in 2020. It is currently licenced under The Wellington Pub Company PLC.

We emailed Criterion Asset Management - who manages Wellington Pubs' estate - in January, February and April for an update on the future of the pub.

Following our latest email, we received a call from an unnamed person working with Criterion Asset Management.

In response to our question, they said: "The answer is no. There is no comment."

GV of the King William IV pub on Quay Road, Gorleston. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: Tony Carroll F

FLASHBACK: The King William IV pub in 2009. - Credit: Archant © 2009

If you have a question for us, email askthemercury@archant.co.uk

No question is too small, and we will do our best to answer as many questions as we can, and run the answers in the Mercury.

Logo for Ask The Mercury

Got a question you would like us to answer? Email them to askthemercury@archant.co.uk. - Credit: Archant

Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at the Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News

Blaze at boarded-up hotel in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Efforts to save stranded Minke whale calf Gorleston

Bid to save stranded Minke whale calf at Gorleston

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth in the middle of the summer holidays.Pleasure Beach roller coaster.August 2015.

Norfolk Live News

Pleasure Beach reveals why it is charging for park entry

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Four fire crews tackle overnight blaze at holiday park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon