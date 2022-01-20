News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Ask the Mercury: What is happening to White Lion steps?

James Weeds

Published: 10:23 AM January 20, 2022
The White Lion steps, Gorleston.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The White Lion steps in Gorleston. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Here is the next set of Ask the Mercury questions, where we respond to reader's queries.

Stephen Taylor, from Gorleston, asked: "NCC Deputy Leader Graham Plant gave an interview to the GYM in March 2021 about the remediation of the Gorleston White Lion Steps, where he was quoted as saying "We are now in a different place where we could possibly get grants and I will be going to each one of them.”, almost a year on. What is the progress as to securing these grants?"

Got a question you would like us to answer? Email them to askthemercury@archant.co.uk.

Got a question you would like us to answer? Email them to askthemercury@archant.co.uk. - Credit: Archant

Cllr Graham Plant, deputy leader at Norfolk County Council said: “Following the feasibility study last year, County Council officers are working to determine the appropriate next steps. 

"In the meantime, both proactive and reactive maintenance works will continue to take place in the area to maintain safety of the existing steps.”

Amanda Thompson, from Great Yarmouth, asked: "On my way back from the train station the other day, I saw the street sign for The Conge and realised I had never seen that word anywhere else. What does it mean?"

Downey and Co on the Conge in Great Yarmouth which specialise in printing stationery and invitations

The Conge - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

Looking through the Mercury archives, Peggotty was asked this question almost a decade ago - but the answer is still not certain.

In 2014, Peggotty wrote: "Running parallel to Row 45 and its St Francis Way successor is The Conge (originally Row 28), and recently a correspondent asked how it came by that strange name.

"Colin Tooke suggested that the name, probably unique in the country, dated back to the 13th century and could be derived from the nearby bend in the River Bure.

"But from reader Pamela Fowler, of St Margaret’s Way, Hopton, comes another suggestion. Mrs Fowler writes: 'Congé is a French word meaning holiday. Appropriate for Yarmouth – The Conge leading directly to the seafront.'"

Peter Upton, from Gorleston, asked: "Why aren't many of the lights along the top of Gorleston cliffs between the Bridge Road junction and the car park working?"

Heavy snow falls past a street light in Diss. Photoraph Simon Parker

Lights have been looked at by the council - Credit: Archant

When walking along the Esplanade last weekend, we noticed the lights had recently been fixed.

A GYBC spokesman said: “We aim to keep all the lights on the Esplanade working and have carried out numerous repairs over the last year.

"This can be more complicated than just changing a bulb and it can take some time to source and replace faulty electrical components.

"We are looking to update the lights this year with more energy-efficient LED units, which should also last longer and help keep the area looking welcoming for residents and visitors.”

To ask a question email askthemercury@archant.co.uk
No question is too small, and we will do our best to answer as many questions as we can, and run the answers in the Mercury.

