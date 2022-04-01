Ask The Mercury: What's happening to Hemsby's planned rock berm?

This week a reader has asked when will planning for a rock berm in Hemsby be decided. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography / Archant

From sea defences in Hemsby to empty apartments in Gorleston, we have received a wide-ranging amount of questions for this week's Ask The Mercury.

Here are this week's questions from our readers.

Maja Milovanovic-Borgna asked: "When is Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning department going to make the decision about the planning application for the construction of a rock berm on Hemsby Beach? The decision was due by February 22."

A spokesperson from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Planning applications are usually decided within eight or 13 weeks for more complex cases and the date given on our website reflects that. Occasionally for larger, unusual, or technically specialised applications like the rock berm at Hemsby this may take longer so that we can fully examine and understand the proposals.

"Unfortunately, we do not currently have a date for when this application will be decided.”

Judi Wardrop asked: "Why is the block of flats on Riverside Road, Gorleston - which backs onto Morrison's car park - still empty? It's looked the same for years."

We have received multiple questions about the block of flats on Gorleston's Riverside Road and have asked the property owner for a comment.

David Fish, director of Scroby Fayre - who was behind the project - said there are currently no plans for the property at the moment.

We have had many readers asks us about the empty apartment building on Riverside Road, Gorleston. The director of the company in charge of the building said there were currently no plans going forward. - Credit: James Weeds

Alexander Brunning asked: "When will the stalls open in the new market? It's been going on for some time."

In February, a council spokesperson said that the completion of phase one of the £4.7m market revamp is expected to be complete by early May and existing traders can begin moving their products and equipment from April 15.

Traders will be moving to the new buildings in a phased process. This includes stalls selling fruit and veg, hot and cold food including Great Yarmouth's famous chips, teas and coffees, cards, books, and keys and shoe repairs.

Traders from Great Yarmouth market viewed their new stalls on Monday, February 21. - Credit: James Weeds

If you have a question for us, please email askthemercury@archant.co.uk

No question is too small, and we will do our best to answer as many questions as we can, and run the answers in the Mercury.

Got a question you would like us to answer? Email them to askthemercury@archant.co.uk. - Credit: Archant



