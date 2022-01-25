Ask the Mercury: is a new Costa branch coming to Yarmouth?
- Credit: PA / Archant
From broken lampposts to a rumoured new branch of Costa Coffee, here is the next set of Ask the Mercury questions.
J M Keeling asked: "Why are three of the four lamp posts at Whimbrel Park in Bradwell still not working after being out for eight months and regularly being reported as out by concerned residents and dog walkers in the area?"
A spokesperson from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "We’re aware of the fault with these lights.
"Unfortunately they are difficult to access and they currently need scaffolding to be put up for repairs.
"The good news is that the council plans to replace them in February with new, hinged columns that are easier to maintain, so they should be back working soon."
Mr S Crickmore from Bradwell asked: "Are there any plans to remove the out dated Gapton Road narrows? With all the roadworks going on, I have seen several HGV lorries get stuck trying to get to Morrisons. It must be time to ditch this ridiculous idea."
Chris Alston, highways area manager, said: “The Gapton Hall width restriction has been in place for around 30 years and restricts the movement of HGVs ensuring they use the nearby A47 trunk road.
"There are no plans to remove the width restriction, which is clearly signed to warn drivers well in advance that they are approaching a narrow section of road.
"As with any roadworks there will be official fully signed diversion routes in place, and these will direct traffic along roads of the same or a higher classification to help ensure large vehicles use appropriate routes.”
Ashley Lucas asked: "A Costa Coffee branch has been rumoured for the B&Q car park for months but still no progress, what's happening with this?"
A spokesperson from Costa Coffee said: "We can confirm that we will not be opening a new Costa Coffee Drive-Thru store on Pasteur Retail Park, Thamesfield Way, Great Yarmouth at this current time."
If you have a question for us, please email askthemercury@acrhanct.co.uk.
No question is too small, and we will do our best to answer as many questions as we can, and run the answers in the Mercury.