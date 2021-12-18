Ask the Mercury - What's happening to Palmers and will council expenses cost us?

More readers have sent in questions for our new Ask the Mercury feature.

Barry Hubbard asked: "Do you know why the road outside Morrisons in Gorleston has been closed for some months now and when it might open?"

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are working on Baker Street in Gorleston to repair a damaged sewer pipe which connects to the local pumping station.

"This is a very tricky repair due to the location and of the pipe, which is due to take place until spring next year.

“We are keeping local residents updated with the work we are completing and would like to thanks everyone for their patience while we complete this work.”

Nigel Williamson asked: "With reference to the increase in the expenses increase by Great Yarmouth councillors, will we see an extra line on our Council Tax bill to reflect this?"

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Great Yarmouth Borough Council collects council tax from residents to help pay for the services that parish councils, the borough council, county council and police provide.

“The information included on council tax bills is set out in legislation, and that does not currently include a detailed breakdown of the various items that make up those contributions - such as councillors’ allowances or individual departments or services.”

Christopher McManus asked: "I am a frequent visitor to the town and wonder what is happening to the Palmers Department store?

In October Council leader Carl Smith announced the borough council had purchased the empty former Palmers department store.

The purchase will lead to the the creation of a learning hub in the former store and would see a relocated library sharing space with students on undergraduate courses affiliated with the University of Suffolk, and potentially the University of East Anglia, as well as East Coast College and East Norfolk Sixth Form College as partners.

