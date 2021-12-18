News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Ask the Mercury - What's happening to Palmers and will council expenses cost us?

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM December 18, 2021
Picture of Palmers Department Store in Great Yarmouth for EDP Norfolk Magazine feature on their 170t

A flashback to Palmers in 2007 - Credit: Archant

More readers have sent in questions for our new Ask the Mercury feature.

Ask the Mercury is an opportunity for our readers to ask us the questions that matter the most to them, big or small, about Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and surrounding villages.

We will then go away and do our best to answer them.

Got a question you would like us to answer? Email them to askthemercury@archant.co.uk.

Got a question you would like us to answer? Email them to askthemercury@archant.co.uk.

Barry Hubbard asked: "Do you know why the road outside Morrisons in Gorleston has been closed for some months now and when it might open?"

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are working on Baker Street in Gorleston to repair a damaged sewer pipe which connects to the local pumping station.

Morrisons, Gorleston. Photo: Andy Darnell Copy: Dominic Bareham For: GYM Archant © 2008 (01603)

Morrisons, Gorleston. - Credit: Archant © 2008

"This is a very tricky repair due to the location and of the pipe, which  is due to take place until spring next year.

“We are keeping local residents updated with the work we are completing and would like to thanks everyone for their patience while we complete this work.”

Nigel Williamson asked: "With reference to the increase in the expenses increase by Great Yarmouth councillors, will we see an extra line on our Council Tax bill to reflect this?"

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Great Yarmouth Borough Council collects council tax from residents to help pay for the services that parish councils, the borough council, county council and police provide.

 “The information included on council tax bills is set out in legislation, and that does not currently include a detailed breakdown of the various items that make up those contributions - such as councillors’ allowances or individual departments or services.”

Christopher McManus asked: "I am a frequent visitor to the town and wonder what is happening to the Palmers Department store?

In October Council leader Carl Smith announced the borough council had purchased the empty former Palmers department store.

Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Council leader Carl Smith - Credit: Archant

The purchase will lead to the the creation of a learning hub in the former store and would see a relocated library sharing space with students on undergraduate courses affiliated with the University of Suffolk, and potentially the University of East Anglia, as well as East Coast College and East Norfolk Sixth Form College as partners.

To ask a question email askthemercury@archant.co.uk

No question is too small, and we will do our best to answer as many questions as we can, and run the answers in the Mercury.

