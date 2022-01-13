Ask the Mercury: What are mystery posts and when was landmark demolished?

A reader has asked when Great Yarmouth's old power station was demolished. It was in 1997 and thousands turned out to witness the spectacle. - Credit: Archant archive

Tina Nudd asks about the significance of railway posts along the A149 in Hemsby running along the former Pontins' fence.

Local historian Andrew Fakes said: "The concrete posts were an innovation created by Mr Marriott of the Midland and Great Northern Railway because wooden posts were too expensive or subject to rot. They would be of interest and importance to railway buffs.

"The most complete information would be in a book called The Midland & Great Northern Joint Railway by AJ Wrottesley. It contains a paragraph on the 'Use of Concrete'. It says Willam Marriot introduced concrete fencing posts in 1909 and these were patented. They proved very useful in the First World War as wood and metal were short."

Joanne Short asks: "When will we hear about the planned housing estate in Caister. It seems to be going on for ages and we have all been asked for our thoughts several times."

The Mercury is keeping a close eye on this application. Because it is classed as a major application it has to be debated by the Development Control Committee and that won't happen until March at the earliest the council has confirmed.

Robert Mills asks: "I grew up in Gorleston but now live outside the area. When I return I do still miss seeing the old power station chimney - when I saw it on the horizon I knew I was home. It doesn't seem that long ago it was demolished but I now wonder when it was."

Our archives reveal that thousands gathered to see the last moments of the landmark in May 1997 - almost 25 years ago.

Construction began in 1954 and according to our report the 360 foot chimney — the county’s tallest structure, 45 feet higher than Norwich Cathedral spire — bit the dust in spectacular fashion.



