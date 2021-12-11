Ask the Mercury: What was Mr T's called... and why no free parking?

Questions have flooded in for our new Ask the Mercury feature.

Here are the latest set of questions sent in:

James Coleman asked: "I was wondering if the third river crossing has been given a name yet, like the Haven and Breydon bridges have?"

Work is progressing on the third crossing - Credit: Mike Page

Deputy leader of Norfolk County Council Graham Plant said: "Next year will see us begin the process of naming our new bridge, which the local community will very much be involved in and I look forward to seeing this long awaited project finally become a reality, which I know will benefit Great Yarmouth and the wider region for many years to come."

Linda Sedgewick asked: "Why can't the town centre partners see Asda, Tesco and Gapton are full of shoppers? The town is empty and shops are closing down. The massive difference is free parking.

Should more be done to boost footfall in Great Yarmouth town centre? - Credit: Archant

A statement from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: : “We review our parking charges carefully every year, and we do already offer frequent free parking in Great Yarmouth town centre. This includes free parking at selected car parks every weekday from 4pm, and from noon on Wednesdays. From now until January 2, shoppers can park for free every weekend in six town centre car parks to get their Christmas shopping done.

“Parking charges, especially in the summer months, are an important part of our income – for example, this year we expect to get around £1.7m in income from parking. This pays for the upkeep of the car parks as well as contributing to other council work.

“For now we think the best way to increase footfall is through events like our Christmas In The Parks markets, and long-term investment like the new £4.7m covered market and the £10m library and learning hub in the former Palmer’s building."

Claire Moore asked: "Before Mister T’s on Southtown Road burnt down what was it called? I know the name changed at some point but I don’t know what to."

The aftermath of the fire at Mr T's - Credit: Rob Colman

We raided the Peggotty archives to answer this question.

An article from 2005 states: "The fire-ravaged Mr T’s restaurant on Southtown Road has to be demolished, and a developer proposes to replace it with 16 flats. Like many older Yarmouthians, I remember the property — then Lichfield House — altering from private residence (Henry Wyllys, physician and surgeon?) after the war to Government offices for pensions and National Insurance contributions and benefits from the late 1940s until 1972.

"Then Norfolk Radio moved in. I think the WRVS once occupied part of the building. When Graham Tinion moved from the Carlton Hotel to Lichfield House and renamed it Mr T’s, the Mercury staff held their Christmas dinner there, giving me my first experience of karaoke."

Richard Blackburn asked: "Could The Mercury find out why we do not hear about prosecutions of people using electric scooters on public roads, footpaths and parks."

A trail e-scooter scheme is taking place in Yarmouth - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Norfolk police say they do prosecute people using e-scooters, and cases have been reported elsewhere in the county.

A statement from the force said: "If you are caught riding an e-scooter in a public place, you could have your e-scooter seized. Costs to recover an e-scooter are £150 plus £10 a day storage fee. You could also face up to six penalty points on your licence and a fine of £300. "

Great Yarmouth Borough Council are currently running the Ginger rental scheme. These e-scooters should only be used in Great Yarmouth and on the road or cycle paths within the trial zone.

