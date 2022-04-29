News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Ask The Mercury: How do we get more trees planted?

James Weeds

Published: 8:00 AM April 29, 2022
A tree and the Ask The Mercury logo.

One reader has asked what is the procedure for getting more trees planted by the council. - Credit: Cheryl Duerden / Archant

More Ask the Mercury questions have been sent into us to answer.

Geraldine Roberts asked: "Now that the restrictions for Covid are now non-existent when will the Postwick Park and Ride be up and running again?"

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "We understand that the department of health and social care haven’t served notice so the site is still with them."

The coronavirus testing centre at Postwick, off the A47, has reopened following an outbreak among st

Postwick's Park and Ride (here pictured when it was being used as Covid testing site) is still under the control of the department of health and social care. - Credit: Mike Page

Jon Bozzini asked on our Facebook page: "When will Yarmouth get a much wanted all-year-round ice-skating rink?"

A spokesperson from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "We have spoken to Property and there are no plans for a year-round ice-skating rink in Great Yarmouth at present."

Fun on the ice rink on Friday.Picture: James Bass

There are no current plans to have a year-round ice-skating rink in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Chris Cheeseman asked: "Having lost many of its trees in recent years, Brasenose Avenue in Gorleston is now much less of an avenue.

"What is the procedure for requesting more trees to be planted?"

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council (NCC) said: "Anyone looking to plant a tree should, in the first instance, contact the owner of the land they’d like to see a tree planted upon and discuss it with them, planting trees on the highway verge needs expert advice which NCC can provide."

Norfolk County Council has ambitions to plant one million trees in Norfolk over five years, and provides information and support to anyone looking to take part in tree planting.

For more information visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/milliontrees

Brasenose Avenue Google street view

Chris Cheeseman said Brasenose Avenue no longer feels like an avenue since trees have been removed. - Credit: Google

If you have a question for us, email askthemercury@archant.co.uk

No question is too small, and we will do our best to answer as many questions as we can, and run the answers in the Mercury.

Great Yarmouth News

