Service to mark 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz

PUBLISHED: 14:44 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 14 January 2020

A service held in Great Yarmouth to mark Holocaust Memorial day in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A Holocaust memorial service marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz will be held in Great Yarmouth.

The borough council is inviting residents to attend the short civic ceremony on January 27 at the Jewish section of Yarmouth Old Cemetery, on Kitchener Road.

The annual service, commemorating the 6m Jews who perished under the Nazi regime during the Second World War, will include a two-minute silence.

Bread will be passed to attendees as a token of remembrance, and Cllr Michael Jeal, the mayor, will lay a wreath on behalf of all residents.

January 27 marks the day Auschwitz Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp, was liberated in 1945.

The borough's three Jewish burial places, including Caister Borough Cemetery, off Ormesby Road, and Blackfriars Jewish Cemetery, on Blackfriars Road, will be open from dawn to dusk on the day, for those who wish to pay their respects in private.

