Great Yarmouth Waterways wins award only months after reopening

A Great Yarmouth seafront attraction has won an award only three months after reopening.

The town's Venetian Waterways has scooped a prize that recognises well-managed parks and green spaces around the world.

The announcement comes a week after Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which manages the amenity, said it is exploring solutions for dealing with the growth of algae in the Waterways.

After the site was reopened in April, following a £2.7m restoration which took ten months, judges for the Green Flag Award visited.

Successful sites must show they manage a quality space with a clear idea of what they are trying to achieve, why and who they seek to serve.

The Green Flag Award is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, with 2,023 sites seeking the award this year.

The results have been announced to coincide with UK Love Parks Week.

To mark the week, the council is inviting local residents and businesses to participate in a Community Clean Up at the Waterways, including litter-picking and weeding.

This will take place on Friday, July 19, from noon to 3pm, and will include the hoisting of the Green Flag at the park.

Anyone interested in lending a hand is asked to turn up and check in at the central bandstand.

Cllr Graham Plant, chairman of the economic development committee, said: "For the Waterways to have achieved the Green Flag Award so soon after re-opening is a huge accolade and tribute to the work of the project team, our gardeners and the many volunteers involved.

"Anyone who has visited the Waterways will know how lovely it looks, and it will only get better as the planting scheme matures and our wonderful volunteers continue the restoration of this very special place.

"I look forward to seeing the Green Flag flying proudly within the park as a mark of this significant achievement," Mr Plant said.

The Waterways restoration has been funded by a £1.7m National Lottery grant awarded through The National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund, plus further support from the borough council, New Anglia LEP and the Government.

The Boating Lake and Island Café are due to re-open during the summer holidays.