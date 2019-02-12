Which Norfolk village starred in an Oscar-winning movie?

POSH PREFAB: the specially-built beach bungalow at Winterton as Hollywood star Jane Fonda’s summer home at Cape Cod for the 1976 film Julia. Picture: MERCURY LIBRARY Archant

Norfolk-born Olivia Colman won the Oscar for best actress on Sunday night - but a village in the county once starred in a movie that won three of the golden statuettes.

The 1977 movie ‘Julia’ which starred Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep includes scenes that were filmed in Winterton.

Its location scouts had been looking for a spot that could pass for the American resort of Cape Cod in the 1930s.

The director had ruled out the resort itself because commercial development had changed it beyond recognition.

A seaside chalet was built to play the summer home of the main character, author and playwright Lillian Hellman, played by Fonda.

It was taken apart and removed after shooting.

At the top of the dunes the filmmakers constructed a church and other buildings out of wood to look like Cape Cod.

On its release in 1977 the film took $20.7m at the box office and received 11 Oscar nominations, winning three awards.