Bid to build 71 houses on agricultural land in village
PUBLISHED: 11:45 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 22 September 2020
The developer behind a bid to build 67 homes in a coastal village has also set its sights on a neighbouring location where it is proposing to erect a further 71 houses.
The latest scheme would see Lowestoft-based Badger Builders develop almost three hectares of agricultural land off the Yarmouth Road, near Willow Farm, in Ormesby.
It follows the same company’s plans to build 67 houses at a site one mile away in Scratby.
The new application proposes a mix of two, three and four bedroom units, with 67 houses and four bungalows, and a village green.
Access would be via a T-junction at the western edge of the site.
Pre-application consultation took place in April and May and six responses were received, raising concerns over capacity at schools and doctors, loss of views, back garden privacy and overlooking.
Last week, a separate bid to build 33 houses in Ormesby was deferred by borough councillors after warnings of “disruption, anxiety and stress” to residents.
The plans for the Yarmouth Road site can be viewed online here.
