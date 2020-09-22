Search

Advanced search

Bid to build 71 houses on agricultural land in village

PUBLISHED: 11:45 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 22 September 2020

Lowestoft-based Badger Builders is planning to build 71 houses off Yarmouth Road in Ormesby. Picture: Google Maps.

Lowestoft-based Badger Builders is planning to build 71 houses off Yarmouth Road in Ormesby. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

The developer behind a bid to build 67 homes in a coastal village has also set its sights on a neighbouring location where it is proposing to erect a further 71 houses.

The latest scheme would see Lowestoft-based Badger Builders develop almost three hectares of agricultural land off the Yarmouth Road, near Willow Farm, in Ormesby.

It follows the same company’s plans to build 67 houses at a site one mile away in Scratby.

The new application proposes a mix of two, three and four bedroom units, with 67 houses and four bungalows, and a village green.

Access would be via a T-junction at the western edge of the site.

Pre-application consultation took place in April and May and six responses were received, raising concerns over capacity at schools and doctors, loss of views, back garden privacy and overlooking.

Last week, a separate bid to build 33 houses in Ormesby was deferred by borough councillors after warnings of “disruption, anxiety and stress” to residents.

The plans for the Yarmouth Road site can be viewed online here.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

WATCH: Dramatic scenes as family airlifted to safety from Broads holiday cruiser

The coastguard helicopter was called to airlift six people and two dogs to safety after their hire cruiser was listing heavily Picture: RNLI

Bid to build 71 houses on agricultural land in village

Lowestoft-based Badger Builders is planning to build 71 houses off Yarmouth Road in Ormesby. Picture: Google Maps.

Pupils self-isolating as coastal academy confirms positive coronavirus case

Lynn Grove Academy is part of the Creative Education Trust community Picture: Lynn Grove Academy

Thousands of grey seals gather at Scroby Sands

Scroby Sands, 19 Sept 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Battle to get A47 Acle Straight dualled is not over, pledge councillors

The A47 Acle Straight. Pic: Sonya Duncan