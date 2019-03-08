'We're not a guesthouse' - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

A man living in Great Yarmouth receives frustrating late-night phonecalls from people who think his home is a guesthouse.

John Miller, 76, moved to the seaside town in January 2015 and lives on Wellesley Road - but the phone number assigned to his house is the same as that of the former Balmoral and Bramalea guesthouse, located on the same stretch of Victorian homes.

Mr Miller said the guesthouse closed down more than three years ago but its former phone number is still displayed on a sign on the building.

"We've got quite a few late-night calls at 11, 12 and one at night from people asking if they can get a room, please," he said.

"It turns out the people who ring us are standing outside [the old guesthouse] where our phone number is still displayed.

"I tell them, 'Sorry, we're not a guesthouse'.

"They say, 'You've got a number outside your door', I say, 'It's not our house'.

"It's all very confusing," he said.

Mr Miller contacted the local tourist information centre, which helped him delete some online advertisements.

But a number of travel and accommodation sites continue to advertise the Balmoral and Bramalea.

A Google search using Mr Miller's phone number shows a number of such pages, including the Bed and Breakfast Guide and The Leisure Website.

Mr Miller said he has contacted some of the platforms, asking for the entry to be removed, but his request either has been ignored or rejected.

"We've been pestered for four and a half years by people acting quite innocently," Mr Miller said.

"It is just annoying and it shouldn't need to happen.

"It's annoying at one, two and three in the morning, especially if people have had one or two drinks.

"It's frustrating the companies won't simply delete the number.

"Over four and half years here we've had numerous calls asking for Mrs Francis, Mr Humphrey, somebody by the name of Mr Goddard," Mr Miller said.

He believes these calls come from people finding their phone number online.

Mr Miller retired in 1995.

"I didn't expect to keep being woken up in the middle of the night," he said.

The Bed and Breakfast Guide and The Leisure Website have been contacted for comment.