'Bank holiday idiots' smash Great Yarmouth bus shelter
PUBLISHED: 13:25 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 08 May 2019
A bus shelter was smashed by vandals over the Bank Holiday weekend in Great Yarmouth.
xxx_01_Blackfriars_bus_shelter
The shelter, one of two such structures on Blackfriars' Road, is used by passengers on a bus operating in the seaside town.
First Bus service 2 runs from Market Gates to the Pleasure Beach and Barrack Estate.
Charles Brodie, a local resident, said: "This is our bank holiday idiots again."
A spokesperson for Great Yarmouth Borough Council condemned the vandalism and encouraged anyone who knows anything about the vandalism or the identity of the offender(s) to contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
xxx_03_Blackfriars_bus_shelter
Comments have been disabled on this article.