Great Yarmouth's model village Banksy sold at auction

Street art at a Great Yarmouth tourist attraction by elusive artist Banksy sold at auction on Thursday for £1m.

The miniature thatched stable with the words "Go Big or Go Home" scrawled on the side was discovered at the Merrivale Model Village in August.

Banksy verified the Merrivale Stable as his own when it was included in the video The Great British Spraycation.

The piece was sold by Anderson and Garland Auctioneers in Newcastle, as part of their Modern Art and Design auction, and was bought a private UK buyer.

The Merrivale Stable sold for £1m inclusive of fees.

Original owners, Frank and Frances Newsome, decided to auction the piece to secure the future of the Model Village.

Mr Newsome said: "My family and I are absolutely delighted with the result achieved today.

"It’s a fantastic result for the park."

Anderson and Garland managing director Julian Thomson said: "From the moment this great story hit the press, it grabbed the attention of collectors from across the globe.

"Interest was high and that ultimately produced plenty of bidders on the day."