News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Great Yarmouth's model village Banksy sold at auction

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:35 PM January 27, 2022
The auctioneer and the Banksy

The Merrivale Stable sold for £1,000,000 at auction on Thursday. - Credit: Anderson & Garland Auctioneers

Street art at a Great Yarmouth tourist attraction by elusive artist Banksy sold at auction on Thursday for £1m.

The miniature thatched stable with the words "Go Big or Go Home" scrawled on the side was discovered at the Merrivale Model Village in August.

Banksy verified the Merrivale Stable as his own when it was included in the video The Great British Spraycation.

The Merrivale Stable on display

Go Big or Go Home: The Merrivale Stable sparked a lot of interest at the showroom. - Credit: Anderson & Garland Auctioneer

The piece was sold by Anderson and Garland Auctioneers in Newcastle, as part of their Modern Art and Design auction, and was bought a private UK buyer.

The Merrivale Stable sold for £1m inclusive of fees.

Original owners, Frank and Frances Newsome, decided to auction the piece to secure the future of the Model Village.

Mr Newsome said: "My family and I are absolutely delighted with the result achieved today.

"It’s a fantastic result for the park."

Anderson & Garland Auction showroom

The Merrivale Stable was bought by an anonymous UK buyer for £1,000,000. - Credit: Anderson & Garland Auctioneer

Anderson and Garland managing director Julian Thomson said: "From the moment this great story hit the press, it grabbed the attention of collectors from across the globe.

Most Read

  1. 1 Yarmouth market's pea and pie stall holder to retire
  2. 2 What's happening with Great Yarmouth's £4.7m market revamp?
  3. 3 Man avoids jail for entering ex-partner's home in court order breach
  1. 4 E-scooter rider who collided with child among 21 banned in trial
  2. 5 Man threatened to smash bank windows after ATM didn't pay out
  3. 6 Hotel boss drove to pick up son from school while banned
  4. 7 Former pub and nightclub up for auction in Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 Weightlifter abused hospital staff after five day drinking binge
  6. 9 Great Yarmouth's model village Banksy sold at auction
  7. 10 Man robbed of £2,000 laptop after 'terrifying' Facebook Marketplace meet-up

"Interest was high and that ultimately produced plenty of bidders on the day."

Anderson & Garland Auctioneer

Anderson and Garland managing director Julian Thomson said: "There was a fantastic buzz in the saleroom and after a bidding battle the hammer finally came down achieving a great result for the client." - Credit: Anderson & Garland Auctioneers

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Rodwell, a firefighter from Loddon, is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who can help bring home his dog Buddy

'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Man's body found in sea at Great Yarmouth

Man found dead in sea off Great Yarmouth had made distress call

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Man's body found in sea at Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mark Haylett is the owner of Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. 

Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon