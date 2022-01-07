Town's Banksy painting vandalised with obscene words

A man has told of his “disgust” after he stumbled across a Banksy painting which had been vandalised with obscene words.

Steven Osborne was on his daily dog walk along Gorleston seafront at 9am on Friday, January 7, when he spotted the Banksy painting of the arcade claw grab had been defaced.

The words were sprayed next to the famous artist’s painting on the protective plastic sheet.

Mr Osborne, who lives in Clarence Road in the town, said: “I’m absolutely disgusted. Gorleston has been graced with this piece of art from Banksy but it has quickly been tainted by someone who wants to ruin it for everyone else. It is heartbreaking.

“I know technically it is a form of vandalism itself, but at least it is art whereas they were just curse words and vandalism. It is just not on.”

The Banksy painting on Gorleston's seafront was vandalised with obscene words. But local man Steven Osborne took it upon himself to clean it up. - Credit: Steven Osborne

Knowing children regularly walk past the painting with their families, the 36-year-old took it upon himself to clear it up - using a bucket, sponge and chip fork.

He added: “Luckily, I live in Clarence Road on top of the cliffs. I took the dog home and took a soapy bucket of water back down there. But it was thickly applied and really hard to get off, it would not wipe.

“I had to use a chip fork to scrap it off. I did my best, but there is still some remanence of it there.”

In response to the incident, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it will be checking CCTV footage in the area to find evidence which could identify the culprit.

A spokesman said: “It is disappointing to see this attempted damage to the artwork, which so many people have enjoyed.

"We thank Mr Osborne for his community spirit in removing the graffiti but we would generally recommend that people report any damage to the council so that we can avoid any unintentional damage to the artworks."

In September, teddies and tags added to the Banksy work by a local artist were painted over by the council.

The Banksy painting on Gorleston's seafront was vandalised with obscene words. But local man Steven Osborne took it upon himself to clean it up. - Credit: Steven Osborne

Mr Osborne added: “I can’t believe I live in the same town as someone who would do that.

"Whoever done it should be found and punished."