Has Banksy been in Great Yarmouth?
- Credit: James Weeds
A large street art mural has been painted behind a bus stop in Great Yarmouth, but was it the work of Banksy?
The piece, which depicts a man and a woman dancing while an accordionist plays, appeared behind the bus stop on Admiralty Road on Friday morning.
Perry Bartram, a resident of the town, said: "It's exciting if the real Banksy has been to Great Yarmouth."
Kaavous Clayton, manager of Primeyarc art gallery alongside Jules Devonshire, said: "Artistic expression is an essential element of our cultural activity.
"Anything that raises the profile, importance and relevance of art and artists and their contribution to society is good.
"There are lots of artists working in Great Yarmouth and if this encourages people to seek them out and engage with their work too that would be great."
You may also want to watch:
Are you the mystery artist behind the work? Email james.weeds@archant.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Mum of teen killed in crash's heartache as council removes floral tributes
- 2 Weekly fireworks making 'spectacular' return to seafront
- 3 Live music returning to Great Yarmouth seafront
- 4 Free 'interview haircuts' for jobseekers in coastal town
- 5 Police boss speaks out after spate of shocking deaths
- 6 Jailed in July: Drug dealing, knife crime and manslaughter
- 7 Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crash
- 8 Gas worker on meter round stumbles on cannabis factory with 90 plants
- 9 Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries
- 10 Two men found not guilty of rape of woman above Norfolk takeaway