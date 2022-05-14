Seaside bar taken over for three weeks by Hollywood crew shooting film

It was lights, camera and action at Bar 1 in Gorleston as cast and crew filmed scenes for forthcoming movie Heroes and Villains - Credit: Daniel Sheales

A Gorleston bar will take a leading role in a Hollywood film after the cast and crew fell in love with the place when they visited for a drink.

Over three weeks, Bar 1 in Pier Walk was used as a backdrop for the film Heroes and Villains, which features big-name actors Eric Roberts - the brother of Julia Roberts - and Daniel Caltagirone.

The "surreal" experience even led to a minor part in the film for bar owner Daniel Sheales, in what has been a "hectic" few weeks.

Mr Sheales, who bought the bar in February 2020, said: "A few weeks back some of the cast and crew popped into the bar on a Monday evening then they returned again the following night.

"At first they seemed like just a loud and happy bunch of customers but we got talking and I heard they were here to film a movie and were staying in the area.

"They said they had heard Bar 1 was a lively and fun place so they came to check it out.

"Next thing I know I get a call from one of the producers asking if they could use the place in the film and two hours later they were over here setting up."

The film is helmed by director Savvas D. Michael and follows the story of Michael Hero (Eric Roberts), a powerful businessman who seeks vengeance following the murder of his grandson.

Spurred on by a $1million bounty, the world's leading assassins compete to hunt the grandson's killer.

"We were the talk of the town with people interested in what was going on" said Mr Sheales, adding: "At the peak we had about 60 people in the bar during the filming.

"The crew would turn up at 10pm then film through the night, finishing as late as 7am on some days.

"They filmed a big fight scene in the bar and had crash mats, props and special effects.

"I've been told I'm in the final cut serving a character a drink and we let them use my wife's car which they even took to London to film some scenes."

The film, set in London, is due to be released either later this year or in early 2023.

