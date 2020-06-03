Barbecues stolen from store on Norfolk Broads

Several barbecues were stolen from Latham's in Potter Heigham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Barbecues worth around £1,500 were stolen from a discount store in a Broads village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A BBQ grill, two red Omela BBQs, two red burner Jupiter BBQs and a metal chimney fireplace were taken from Latham’s in Bridge Road, Potter Heigham, which is part of the QD Group.

It happened between 7pm and 10.30pm on Sunday, May 31, when the store was closed.

Andy Jermy, head of commercial operations at the QD Group, said: “We’ve never had any similar incidents at Latham’s. And they were taken from an area that was quite well protected. It’s at the rear of the store in an outdoor display area that is under cover. A metal security fence surrounds the compound.

“It was all captured on CCTV. The first offender arrived at about 7.20pm on that night. He took a long while to cut his way through the metal fence to remove an extremely heavy barbecue.

“And that same person returned that night at 10.05pm with an accomplice. And they removed some more. It would have required a vehicle to take them away, which would have been parked on the bypass road at the back of Latham’s or in an area within our store. They would have been carrying large boxes.”

Police would like to hear from anyone with information, in particular anyone who may have seen anything while driving on the A149 between Ludham and Repps With Bastwick, between those times.

Officers are also appealing for anyone who may have been offered the BBQs for sale to contact them.

Call Sergeant Tina Wright at North Walsham police station on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.