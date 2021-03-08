Yarmouth chosen as pilot for economic recovery scheme

Published: 4:01 PM March 8, 2021

The centre of Great Yarmouth resembled a ghost town on the hottest day of the year as its market place was deserted and its main drag of Regent Road was empty of large numbers of people. While there were queues at some shops, market and chip stalls were empty and at lunchtime there were only appeared to be only a few families visiting the resort and its Golden Mile. Picture: staff - Credit: Archant

A programme supporting local businesses stricken by the coronavirus pandemic is being launched in Great Yarmouth.

The town has been chosen by Barclays Bank as one of the pilot areas for its Rebuilding Thriving Local Economies (RTLE) scheme.

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

The initiative, lasting for three years, will offer local businesses skills for assessing the health of their company as well as tools to source funding.

Terry Staff, market director at Barclays for Norfolk and Suffolk, said: “We’ve seen the impact of the pandemic on small and medium-sized businesses and now is the time to provide important skills, mentoring and funding advice so that we can support local economies to recover and thrive.”

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, said: “Great Yarmouth has huge economic potential and I look forward to working with Barclays as this multi-year initiative takes shape.”