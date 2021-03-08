Yarmouth chosen as pilot for economic recovery scheme
- Credit: Archant
A programme supporting local businesses stricken by the coronavirus pandemic is being launched in Great Yarmouth.
The town has been chosen by Barclays Bank as one of the pilot areas for its Rebuilding Thriving Local Economies (RTLE) scheme.
The initiative, lasting for three years, will offer local businesses skills for assessing the health of their company as well as tools to source funding.
Terry Staff, market director at Barclays for Norfolk and Suffolk, said: “We’ve seen the impact of the pandemic on small and medium-sized businesses and now is the time to provide important skills, mentoring and funding advice so that we can support local economies to recover and thrive.”
Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, said: “Great Yarmouth has huge economic potential and I look forward to working with Barclays as this multi-year initiative takes shape.”