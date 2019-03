Three fire crews called out to barn fire

Fire crews were called out to a barn fire in a Norfolk village on Monday afternoon.

The crews were alerted of the blaze at 12.45 in Reedham following a 999 call.

Three fire engines from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Carrow extinguished the fire which was put out by 3.40.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known with no injuries thought to have been sustained.