Boogies Nights returns with a celebrity guest

Published: 6:56 PM July 21, 2021

The Ocean Room nightclub in Gorleston, now run in partnership between Kelly Evans and her cousin Ben Jay. - Credit: Archant

A popular club night will be returning to the Ocean Room in Gorleston with a guest appearance by a celebrity.

Boogie Nights, which has been a regular fixture of Gorleston nightlife for 22 years, will be returning on Friday, July 30.

All the usual 70s and 80s cheesy anthems, singalong tracks and guilty pleasures will be played.

The night has been updated and refreshed for 2021 and now includes the 90s.

Shaun Williamson (Barry from EastEnders) will be bringing Barrioke to the seaside. - Credit: Ocean Room

The opening will be kicked off by Shaun Williamson - who is well-known for his former role of Barry from EastEnders - who will be hosting his touring show, Barrioke.

His twist on karaoke has been successful at large events and festivals across the UK during 2019.

Barrioke will begin at 10pm, where the celebrity will be singing crowd pleasers with plenty of opportunity for audience participation.

Afterwards, DJ Paul Allen will be playing music from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Standard admission is £5 and VIP Booths are available via Ticket Tailor.

Doors open at 9pm.