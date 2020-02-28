Search

Advanced search

Batteries worth more than £9,000 taken from boats on the Norfolk Broads

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 28 February 2020

Batteries were stolen from two boats on the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Google Maps

Batteries were stolen from two boats on the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Three batteries worth more than £9,000 were taken from two boats in The Staithe, Potter Heigham.

You may also want to watch:

It happened between 7am on Monday, February 24 and 4.45pm on Thursday, February 27.

Anyone with information should call PC Mark Daniels at North Walsham police station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘An experience like no other’ - New attraction appears on Great Yarmouth seafront

A new attraction, the Upside Down House, being prepared on Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Picture: Luke Norton.

Primark fuels rumours about new Great Yarmouth store with cryptic tweet

New signs in Palmers shop windows proclaim the 'last few days' of its closing down sale as it prepares to shut for good Picture: Liz Coates

Sink hole opens up in Great Yarmouth

A sink hole has opened up in York Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

WATCH: Wrecking teams move in on seafront leisure centre as opening date pushed back

Demolition of Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth Pictures :BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘An experience like no other’ - New attraction appears on Great Yarmouth seafront

A new attraction, the Upside Down House, being prepared on Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Picture: Luke Norton.

Primark fuels rumours about new Great Yarmouth store with cryptic tweet

New signs in Palmers shop windows proclaim the 'last few days' of its closing down sale as it prepares to shut for good Picture: Liz Coates

Sink hole opens up in Great Yarmouth

A sink hole has opened up in York Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

WATCH: Wrecking teams move in on seafront leisure centre as opening date pushed back

Demolition of Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth Pictures :BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Burglar jailed after stealing and damaging Mercedes and BMW

Mitchell Devonshire. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Hundreds sign petition to scrap double mini roundabout plan

A major project at an increasingly busy junction in Gorleston will see the construction of a double mini roundabout. Picture: Google Maps.

Batteries worth more than £9,000 taken from boats on the Norfolk Broads

Batteries were stolen from two boats on the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Google Maps

Boost for project to save Great Yarmouth’s Winter Gardens

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Greater Anglia train operator of the year award branded ‘insult to passengers’

Greater Anglia has been named train operator of the year in an industry award. Picture: Sonya Brown
Drive 24