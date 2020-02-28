Batteries worth more than £9,000 taken from boats on the Norfolk Broads

Batteries were stolen from two boats on the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Three batteries worth more than £9,000 were taken from two boats in The Staithe, Potter Heigham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

It happened between 7am on Monday, February 24 and 4.45pm on Thursday, February 27.

Anyone with information should call PC Mark Daniels at North Walsham police station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.