Nine-year-old Theo scoops BBC climate champion award
- Credit: Hannah Yeldham
An nine-year-old boy from Hemsby whose focus on the environment has prompted businesses to re-think how they operate has been handed a BBC award.
Theo Yeldham is a familiar sight in his home village combing the shoreline for litter and clearing up after summer crowds on the sands.
Now he has been hailed by BBC Bitesize for his efforts after being nominated by his teacher.
Theo picked up a gong in the five to nine-year-old category and was described by actor Cel Spellman as the "stand-out" entry.
It means he takes his place in the broadcaster's "Regenerators' Hall of Fame."
His mother Hannah Yeldham, a seal warden, said Theo was inspired by a visit to the Sealife centre in Great Yarmouth and a display about jelly fish and plastic bags.
His Jr Seal Ranger Theo social media posts are now said to reach millions of people.
Monty's Fish Shop which supports his efforts said Theo's actions had inspired them to look at packaging and what was sustainable in their own business, helping to spread the message that everyone could do more.
The winner was announced on Monday (September 26) and Mrs Yeldham said Theo was very proud.