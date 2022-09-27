Nine-year-old Theo scoops BBC climate champion award

Litter activist Theo Yeldham and mum Hannah with bags of rubbish collected at a volunteer litter pick organised by Theo. - Credit: Hannah Yeldham

An nine-year-old boy from Hemsby whose focus on the environment has prompted businesses to re-think how they operate has been handed a BBC award.

Theo Yeldham is a familiar sight in his home village combing the shoreline for litter and clearing up after summer crowds on the sands.

Now he has been hailed by BBC Bitesize for his efforts after being nominated by his teacher.

Theo Yeldham's posts about his litter picking antics in Hemsby have attracted thousands of views and he hopes being named as a BBC award winner will help spread the word about keeping the planet clean. - Credit: Hannah Yeldham

Theo picked up a gong in the five to nine-year-old category and was described by actor Cel Spellman as the "stand-out" entry.

It means he takes his place in the broadcaster's "Regenerators' Hall of Fame."

His mother Hannah Yeldham, a seal warden, said Theo was inspired by a visit to the Sealife centre in Great Yarmouth and a display about jelly fish and plastic bags.

Some of the 16kg of rubbish collected by Theo Yeldham and mum Hannah at Hemsby in just 24 hours over Jubilee weekend. Theo's efforts have won him a BBC Bitesize award. - Credit: Hannah Yeldham

His Jr Seal Ranger Theo social media posts are now said to reach millions of people.

Monty's Fish Shop which supports his efforts said Theo's actions had inspired them to look at packaging and what was sustainable in their own business, helping to spread the message that everyone could do more.

Theo Yeldham with his sister Millie at the Hemsby sign with some of the rubbish collected at an organised litter pick. Visitors to the beach and dunes are being urged to think about wildlife and the environment when disposing of or recycling rubbish. Theo's efforts have won him a BBC award. - Credit: Hannah Yeldham

The winner was announced on Monday (September 26) and Mrs Yeldham said Theo was very proud.