Beach access to close while new ramp is installed

PUBLISHED: 13:59 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 16 January 2020

Access to the beach at Scratby will be shut for around four weeks while a new ramp is installed Photo: Liz Coates

Archant

A new £40,000 walkway guaranteeing beach access for sun-seekers and dog walkers is set to be installed in the next few months.

The slope and wooden steps taking trippers to the sands at Scratby were set to shut unless funding could be found to replace them - blocking one of the few ways down to the beach along the scenic stretch.

Adrian Peck, Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council chairman, said a £15,000 grant from Great Yarmouth Borough Council had helped to lever in other contributions and the funding package was complete.

It meant work could start soon on a new access which would see the existing ramp at Rottenstone Lane refurbished and extended, replacing the old wooden steps with a disabled-friendly route down the cliff.

Mr Peck said the old part of the ramp would be refurbished and new handrails added.

"It will be very good. We are delighted," he said. "Some of the holiday camps and businesses have helped us and there have been fundraising carveries at the parish hall."

The work is likely to take around four weeks during which access to the beach from that point will have to stop.

"We want it done as soon as possible and this is the time of year to do it," he added. "But it all depends on the weather."

Borough councillor Geoff Freeman said: "It's going to be an absolutely brilliant access.

"The parish council wanted to get the job done this year because it was essential.

"I am personally pleased the borough council have been able to find a contribution of £15,000 towards the cost, and that meant other contributions were more forthcoming."

It is hoped the work will be finished by March.

Although no-one is sure who owns them the parish council took on the task of replacing them, after 25 years of salt and sand blasted service.

