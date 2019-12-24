Beach clean nets 'adult walrus'

Volunteers from a beach clean in May Picture: Sea Life Great Yarmouth Archant

A year of beach cleans bagged the weight of an adult walrus in litter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And Great Yarmouth's Sea Life Centre is starting the year as it means to go on with shoreline sweep on New Year's Day.

With beach litter reportedly at its highest levels this could be the perfect way to blow off the Christmas cobwebs.

You may also want to watch:

In 2019 the Golden Mile attraction staged ten tidy-up events and two river cleans.

"The total weight of rubbish collected last year was an incredible 1016.12kg which is the equivalent weight of an adult walrus," said Sea Life's Maxine Culleton.

"Some of the items collected were supermarket trolleys, a motorbike, as well as the usual culprits of cigarette butts and snack wrappers and we appreciate help to stem the tide of rubbish," she added.

The next clean-up is booked for New Year's Day at central beach Great Yarmouth, at 11am.

To volunteer contact Sea Life via 01493 330631.