Search

Advanced search

Beach clean nets 'adult walrus'

PUBLISHED: 13:31 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 24 December 2019

Volunteers from a beach clean in May Picture: Sea Life Great Yarmouth

Volunteers from a beach clean in May Picture: Sea Life Great Yarmouth

Archant

A year of beach cleans bagged the weight of an adult walrus in litter.

And Great Yarmouth's Sea Life Centre is starting the year as it means to go on with shoreline sweep on New Year's Day.

With beach litter reportedly at its highest levels this could be the perfect way to blow off the Christmas cobwebs.

You may also want to watch:

In 2019 the Golden Mile attraction staged ten tidy-up events and two river cleans.

"The total weight of rubbish collected last year was an incredible 1016.12kg which is the equivalent weight of an adult walrus," said Sea Life's Maxine Culleton.

"Some of the items collected were supermarket trolleys, a motorbike, as well as the usual culprits of cigarette butts and snack wrappers and we appreciate help to stem the tide of rubbish," she added.

The next clean-up is booked for New Year's Day at central beach Great Yarmouth, at 11am.

To volunteer contact Sea Life via 01493 330631.

Most Read

How a family with THIRTEEN children spends Christmas

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘Where has Father Christmas gone?’ - Smashed-up Santa Claus angers villagers

A lifesize model of Santa Claus had been installed on Bracon Road in Belton. Picture: Denise Yaxley.

Man dies after being injured in hit-and-run

A man, 87, has died after being injured in a hit and run in Hopton on November 13. Picture: Google Maps.

Care home closed after fifth rating of inadequate from inspectors

Clarence Lodge Care Home has closed after a fifth successive

Flood defence work forcing nine month closure along busy road

Motorists travelling northbound on Southtown Road will face a diversion for nine months, starting in January 2020, due to flood defence wall works. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

How a family with THIRTEEN children spends Christmas

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘Where has Father Christmas gone?’ - Smashed-up Santa Claus angers villagers

A lifesize model of Santa Claus had been installed on Bracon Road in Belton. Picture: Denise Yaxley.

Man dies after being injured in hit-and-run

A man, 87, has died after being injured in a hit and run in Hopton on November 13. Picture: Google Maps.

Care home closed after fifth rating of inadequate from inspectors

Clarence Lodge Care Home has closed after a fifth successive

Flood defence work forcing nine month closure along busy road

Motorists travelling northbound on Southtown Road will face a diversion for nine months, starting in January 2020, due to flood defence wall works. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

When are pharmacies open in Great Yarmouth and Waveney over Christmas?

Pharmacy opening times vary across Great Yarmouth and Waveney this Christmas.

Beach clean nets ‘adult walrus’

Volunteers from a beach clean in May Picture: Sea Life Great Yarmouth

Road closure for ‘investigations and repair’

A new crop of roadworks in Great Yarmouth for 2020 includes Bermondsey Place South Picture: Google Maps

Road closures planned for A47 and A143 maintenance work

Motorists in Gorleston will face diversions for five weeks beginning in January 2020 while Highways England carries out maintenance work on the A47 and A143. Picture: Google Maps.

Christmas on the Mag and its reindeer draws hundreds

Christmas on the Mag attracted hundreds of people Picture: Rev Matthew Price
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists