Clean-up operations continue as more “bloody needles” found on beach

More needles were found on North Yarmouth beach on Friday, September 18. Photo: Lorin Marshall Archant

Clean-up operations on a Norfolk beach have run on into their second day after more “bloody needles and syringes” were found along the water’s edge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More needles were found on North Yarmouth beach on Friday, September 18. This is a collection of needles found by Lorin and Lisa Marshall the day before. Photo: Lorin Marshall More needles were found on North Yarmouth beach on Friday, September 18. This is a collection of needles found by Lorin and Lisa Marshall the day before. Photo: Lorin Marshall

Lisa Marshall, who yesterday found “more than 30” needles strewn over a mile of North Yarmouth beach at around 9am, said she found “five or six more” on her morning walk on Friday, September 18.

She said: “It’s absolutely disgusting - they’re full of blood and the sharp ends are pointing up in the sand.

“I saw somebody walking barefoot on that beach yesterday. It’s a safety hazard. I contacted the council to put a warning out to other beach goers but I’ve seen nothing on their social media as of yet.

“I’ve heard from friends they were found at Hemsby and Winterton beaches too.

A "huge amount" of used needles and drug paraphenalia were found on North Beach in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (September 17). Picture: Lisa Marshall. A "huge amount" of used needles and drug paraphenalia were found on North Beach in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (September 17). Picture: Lisa Marshall.

“I think it’s important the council find out exactly who is responsible for this mess because they need to be held to account. People shouldn’t be allowed to just get away with this.”

You may also want to watch:

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it acted quickly upon reports of discarded needles washing up on the beach yesterday - and had “scanned the shoreline” again today to recover any they had missed.

It said: “Following reports, council staff responded swiftly yesterday morning to remove and safely dispose of a number of needles, some loose and some in boxes, focussed around the area of North Beach that’s adjacent to the end of the promenade.

“Where they came from and how they entered the sea is unknown.

“Following the tides, officers have scanned the shoreline again throughout today and recovered further needles which had subsequently washed up, though significantly fewer in number this time.

“They will check again tomorrow and on Sunday if necessary.

“In addition to beaches at Great Yarmouth, officers have also checked other local beaches as a precautionary measure.”

According to the council, officers visited both Hemsby and Winterton beaches today, but no needles were found.

However, they stressed if anyone finds any they should report them to the council for safe removal and disposal immediately.

The council said: “People are reminded to continue to take care when using the beach and to report any further needles to the council via health@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or 01493 846478.”