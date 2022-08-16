News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Warning after beach-goers hit with parking fines

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 2:02 PM August 16, 2022
Updated: 2:25 PM August 16, 2022
Council issues parking tickets at Scratby beach parking Rottenstone Lane

The beach at Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, attracts hordes of visitors who struggle to park on busy days. Norfolk County Council says it has issued 30 parking fines in Rottenstone Lane between August 5 and 15. - Credit: Liz Coates

People heading to an east Norfolk beach are being asked to park "sensibly, respectfully, and legally".

Some 30 fixed penalty notices (PCNs) have been handed out to funseekers for parking on the grass verge next to the holiday park in Rottenstone Lane, Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, between August 5 and 15.

Council issues parking tickets at Scratby beach parking Rottenstone Lane

Parking along the grass verge near the fence in Rottenstone Lane, Scratby, has landed 30 motorists with parking tickets in just 10 days in August. - Credit: Liz Coates

The spot is close to one of the few access points to the sands along a stretch where parking is at a premium.

Although there is a string of spaces along the clifftop they are quickly filled and people have been parking along the grass verge, crossing the pavement and ignoring double yellow lines thinking they don't apply to the grass.

Geoff Freeman, of Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council, said the issue of parking was being looked at at the popular spot which had become an even bigger draw during the heatwave.

Council issues parking tickets at Scratby beach parking Rottenstone Lane

Motorists parking along the grass verge in Rottenstone Lane, Scratby, risk a parking ticket Norfolk County Council has warned. - Credit: Liz Coates

As well as the sandy beach there were facilities for families to enjoy and toilets, he added.

"We are victims of our own success," Mr Freeman said.

"We have put the new ramp in, there are toilets at the top open from 8am to 8pm, the ice-cream van is there and there are good facilities.

Most Read

  1. 1 Incredible photos of SS White Swan shipwreck revealed after low tide
  2. 2 Bank branch with only 27 in-person customers to close
  3. 3 Seafront hotel evacuated as fire crews rush to the scene
  1. 4 McDonald's bidding to extend and create new entrance
  2. 5 Injured man found in garden after e-scooter theft attempt
  3. 6 This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week
  4. 7 Police catch over 20 drivers speeding in 45 minutes near fatal crash site
  5. 8 Could some Norfolk schools be set for three-day weeks?
  6. 9 Teenager Storm to take stage in Cliff Richard show
  7. 10 Milkshake and waffle van opens outside Norfolk Broads pub

"Parking is at a premium in Scratby and the only two points of access to the beach are the California steps and Scratby ramp."

Council issues parking tickets at Scratby beach parking Rottenstone Lane

Some 30 parking tickets were issued in just 10 days along Rottenstone Lane in Scratby during the August heatwave. - Credit: Liz Coates

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “Parking on double yellow lines, including on the highway verge or pavement, means that you are parked illegally.

"There are signs informing people that the parking enforcement is in place from May 1 to September 30, which is to keep access clear during the busy season so everyone can enjoy our wonderful coastline.

Council issues parking tickets at Scratby beach parking Rottenstone Lane

Scratby Beach has been a huge draw during the August heatwave. With space for cars at a premium parking illegally has made for an expensive day out for some. - Credit: Liz Coates

"We ask everyone visiting the county to park sensibly, respectfully, and legally.”

Parking activist Ivan Murray Smith said there was a popular public perception that parking on the other side of double yellow lines was allowed, which was not the case.

Also driving on the pavement was a criminal offence, he added.

PCNs are £70, discounted to £35 if paid within 14 days. If  you challenge a PCN during the discount period and the council refuses a representation it normally re-offers the discount for another 14 days, Mr Murray Smith said.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Travellers on Great Yarmouth Jetty carpark

Travellers moved on from Great Yarmouth seafront

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Beach Road in Hemsby during the midweek Easter holidays. April 2016 Picture: James Bass

Two day beach party coming to Hemsby

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks burst into life at the end of the festival

Great Yarmouth seafront fireworks display cancelled

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Police have seized three vehicles in Yarmouth, including a Range Rover towing a van.

Norfolk Live News

Police seize three vehicles including Range Rover in Great Yarmouth

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon