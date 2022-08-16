Warning after beach-goers hit with parking fines

The beach at Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, attracts hordes of visitors who struggle to park on busy days. Norfolk County Council says it has issued 30 parking fines in Rottenstone Lane between August 5 and 15. - Credit: Liz Coates

People heading to an east Norfolk beach are being asked to park "sensibly, respectfully, and legally".

Some 30 fixed penalty notices (PCNs) have been handed out to funseekers for parking on the grass verge next to the holiday park in Rottenstone Lane, Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, between August 5 and 15.

Parking along the grass verge near the fence in Rottenstone Lane, Scratby, has landed 30 motorists with parking tickets in just 10 days in August. - Credit: Liz Coates

The spot is close to one of the few access points to the sands along a stretch where parking is at a premium.

Although there is a string of spaces along the clifftop they are quickly filled and people have been parking along the grass verge, crossing the pavement and ignoring double yellow lines thinking they don't apply to the grass.

Geoff Freeman, of Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council, said the issue of parking was being looked at at the popular spot which had become an even bigger draw during the heatwave.

Motorists parking along the grass verge in Rottenstone Lane, Scratby, risk a parking ticket Norfolk County Council has warned. - Credit: Liz Coates

As well as the sandy beach there were facilities for families to enjoy and toilets, he added.

"We are victims of our own success," Mr Freeman said.

"We have put the new ramp in, there are toilets at the top open from 8am to 8pm, the ice-cream van is there and there are good facilities.

"Parking is at a premium in Scratby and the only two points of access to the beach are the California steps and Scratby ramp."

Some 30 parking tickets were issued in just 10 days along Rottenstone Lane in Scratby during the August heatwave. - Credit: Liz Coates

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “Parking on double yellow lines, including on the highway verge or pavement, means that you are parked illegally.

"There are signs informing people that the parking enforcement is in place from May 1 to September 30, which is to keep access clear during the busy season so everyone can enjoy our wonderful coastline.

Scratby Beach has been a huge draw during the August heatwave. With space for cars at a premium parking illegally has made for an expensive day out for some. - Credit: Liz Coates

"We ask everyone visiting the county to park sensibly, respectfully, and legally.”

Parking activist Ivan Murray Smith said there was a popular public perception that parking on the other side of double yellow lines was allowed, which was not the case.

Also driving on the pavement was a criminal offence, he added.

PCNs are £70, discounted to £35 if paid within 14 days. If you challenge a PCN during the discount period and the council refuses a representation it normally re-offers the discount for another 14 days, Mr Murray Smith said.