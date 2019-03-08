New beach huts arrive on Gorleston promenade

The new beach huts have been arriving in Gorleston. Picture: Steve Crane. Archant

A comeback is under way this week as beach huts return to a Norfolk seaside town.

Six of the traditional-style cabins have been being placed on the lower promenade facing the beach in Gorleston after 20 were put up for sale last year and 13 were sold.

The huts carry a price tag of £20,000 plus £900 in annual ground rent.

Last year Great Yarmouth Borough Council gave itself planning permission for 70 huts.

The huts are currently unpainted but owners can choose to paint the cabins in a wide variety of colours, like those on Southwold beach.

A spokesperson for the council said that during the rest of the week more of the huts should be put in place.

Comments on social media have mostly been welcoming.

Some however have expressed fears that the huts might be vandalised.

