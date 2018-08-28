Search

Advanced search

Should parking be allowed on Beach Road in Winterton?

PUBLISHED: 09:46 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 04 January 2019

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Winterton-On-Sea

Consultation starts today on whether or not people can park on Beach Road in Winterton.

The Mercury reported on December 28 how drivers were being asked to use ‘common sense’ when parking in the village, after parking on Beach Road caused bottlenecks.

There were also fears over the impact of congestion on emergency services vehicles, after an ambulance took 25 minutes to negotiate the narrow stretch.

A Facebook group set up to promote the village urged people to use the car park by Dunes Cafe instead.

And one poster on the group said ‘no parking’ police cones at the site were ‘as much use as a chocolate fireguard’.

Now Norfolk County Council is asking people what they think of plans to prohibit waiting on Beach Road from its junction with King Street/King Corner to its easternmost end.

Responses can be emailed to trafficorders@norfolk.gov.uk. The officer dealing with the public enquiries is Mrs Craske, who can be called on 01263 739041.

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘It has been really quite humbling’ - shop owners stunned by response to retirement bombshell

Marty and Beverley Rice who are retiring from Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street Picture: Liz Coates

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

Most Read

CCTV appeal following criminal damage in Stevenage

Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured as part of their enquiries into criminal damage in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Police appeal after man robbed in Hitchin

Man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage arrested

Police have arrested a man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage.

Union’s anger as date set for Stevenage school’s academisation

Barclay School teachers took strike action in December, and were joined by parents, sixth-formers, local NEU representative Jill Borcherds and other members of the community. Picture: Jim Brown

Fears over Stevenage school’s academy future is due to ‘silly scaremongering’, says MP

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Van fire on A47 sparks police investigation

Norfolk Police are investigating a van fire on the A47 in Hopton on Thursday night. Picture: Archant library.

Should parking be allowed on Beach Road in Winterton?

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Four arrests in Great Yarmouth for drug and driving offences

Cannabis seized by Great Yarmouth Police.

Meet the donkeys put on a New Year diet because of overly generous dog walkers

Trevor Austin and Kara Barber�s three donkeys have been put on a strict post-Christmas diet after being overfed by dog walkers over the festive period. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Uninsured drivers reported for multiple offences in Great Yarmouth area

Norfolk Police reported two uninsured drivers for multiple offences in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists