Should parking be allowed on Beach Road in Winterton?

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Winterton-On-Sea

Consultation starts today on whether or not people can park on Beach Road in Winterton.

The Mercury reported on December 28 how drivers were being asked to use ‘common sense’ when parking in the village, after parking on Beach Road caused bottlenecks.

There were also fears over the impact of congestion on emergency services vehicles, after an ambulance took 25 minutes to negotiate the narrow stretch.

A Facebook group set up to promote the village urged people to use the car park by Dunes Cafe instead.

And one poster on the group said ‘no parking’ police cones at the site were ‘as much use as a chocolate fireguard’.

Now Norfolk County Council is asking people what they think of plans to prohibit waiting on Beach Road from its junction with King Street/King Corner to its easternmost end.

Responses can be emailed to trafficorders@norfolk.gov.uk. The officer dealing with the public enquiries is Mrs Craske, who can be called on 01263 739041.