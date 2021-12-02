Dog agility club on hunt for east Norfolk venue

A dog enjoys showing off his agility skills at a club event - Credit: Beachside Agility Club

A dog agility club is on the hunt for a new venue in the east of Norfolk.

Beachside Agility Club meets at Humberstone Farm Equestrian Centre in Great Yarmouth two nights a week with all manner of dogs jumping and climbing obstacles.

The club, which has been going for 16 years and has 45 members, is now looking for a new indoor venue as they say the farm owner is retiring.

A dog is determined to show off his jumping skills - Credit: Beachside Agility Club

Sarah King, from the club, said: "We are looking for an indoor venue, with somewhere to stow away our equipment and hopefully have indoor toilets."

Mrs King praised the farm owner for their support over the years.

Describing the ethos of the club, she said: "We just have really good fun. It is good for people's wellbeing and the dogs love it."

The club also has an outdoor arrangement for meetings with Waxham Sands Caravan Park.

A Dalmation leaps over an obstacle at a club event - Credit: Beachside Agility Club

Anyone who can offer a venue to the club for hire can call Mrs King on 07914 691212. For information on the club search for it on Facebook.



