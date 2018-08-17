News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Travellers move onto town’s recreation ground

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:03 PM August 17, 2018    Updated: 8:47 PM October 10, 2020
The travellers at Beaconsfield Recreation GroundPicture: Anthony Carroll

The travellers at Beaconsfield Recreation GroundPicture: Anthony Carroll

A group of travellers have moved onto a Great Yarmouth recreation ground.

Police secure the entrance at the Beaconsfield Recreation GroundPicture: Anthony Carroll

Police secure the entrance at the Beaconsfield Recreation GroundPicture: Anthony Carroll

The group, made up of about eight vehicles and caravans, arrived at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground this morning after moving on from the Beach Coach Station Car Park.

They have occupied the end of the ground away from the children’s play area.

Park owner, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, has sent the group a letter asking them to leave and is seeking to serve a legal notice on them.

Police were also called in to secure and monitor the site.

In a statement, the council said: “The council is aware that a number of travellers have moved onto Beaconsfield Recreation Ground.

“The council has given them an initial letter asking them to leave and will service a legal notice to leave as soon as possible. There is a formal procedure to follow and we ask the public for their patience.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, liaising with partners including Norfolk Constabulary.”

A spokesman for Norfolk police said: “Police are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Beaconsfield Road in Great Yarmouth. Landowners are also aware with officers monitoring the situation.”

