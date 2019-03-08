'This dog will eat your face off' - man in court over threats to police

A man who goaded his dogs to bite police officers claimed he thought they were "bad men" and burglars, a court heard.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday how two police officers were alarmed by David Chalmers' irrational, hostile, and threatening behaviour when they visited him on an unrelated matter.

In a statement read to the court PC Connolly described how Chalmers, of Shelton Place, Beccles, had appeared at a gate holding a dog on a short choke chain smacking it around the face and saying words to the effect of "find him, kill him."

He said he was also aware there were other dogs on the property that were barking and reacting to his behaviour, and opened his patrol car door to create a barrier.

Chalmers, 34, was described as "sweating and panting" and saying he wanted the dogs to bite the officer.

Another officer arrived and Chalmers continued goading the dogs.

He was reported as saying: "This dog will eat your face off. Why don't you get your Taser out and see who wins."

He was also said to say: "I am a gangster, I am a lion", while lifting his jumper to expose his torso.

Eventually he was tasered but continued being abusive, hurling insults and expletives on the way to custody.

Chalmers admitted two charges of common assault of an emergency worker.

James Hartley defending said on the day, September 14, Chalmers had had some bad news about a family member, his relationship with his partner was breaking down, and he had been drinking.

He said: "He was not aware they were police officers he just saw 'men in black' even though they were in full police uniform and in patrol cars.

"He said he was allowed to protect his property and that he was a bit drunk and thought he (the officer) was a bad man. He thought they were burglars and did not see the police car.

"He accepts the majority of it, although he does not have the clearest recollection.

"There was an element of bravado and bluff which was clearly unwise. The police and he were not unknown to each other."

He said the dogs were German Shepherds.

Chairman of the bench Chris Bowles put off sentencing for reports saying custody was an option.