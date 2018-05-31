Search

Roads closed for over a month for maintenance work

PUBLISHED: 15:42 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 21 January 2020

Archant

Stretches of two roads in Gorleston will close for roadworks for over a month.

The A143 Beccles Road, from its junction with Humberstone Road to its junction with Plane Road, and Shrublands Way from its junction with Beccles Road southwards for a distance of 20 metres are both subject to the temporary traffic order.

The job, organised by Norfolk County Council, involves replacing the existing traffic signals at the Beccles Road/Shrublands Junction junction and renewal of all road markings.

The roads will be closed, except for access, between 9am and 3pm Monday to Saturday and Sunday between 7am and 5pm until February 25.

An alternative route is via Beccles Road, Beaufort Way, Lowestoft Road, A12 Gorleston from dualling to junction of B1370 including the roundabout, Middleton Road, Church Lane and Church Road.

The diversion for Shrublands Way is via Beccles Road and Crab Lane.

