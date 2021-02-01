Published: 11:47 AM February 1, 2021

Beech Farm in Belton, where barns could be converted into four houses. - Credit: Google Maps

A threshing barn built in the 1600s could be converted into a five-bedroom house.

The proposed development is part of a larger bid to modify a redundant barn complex at Beech Farm in Belton.

The site, at the junction on Beccles Road and Church Lane, also includes stables and a dairy parlour arranged around a central courtyard.

Beech Farm Partnership, the Beccles-based company behind the application, say the development would "conserve the rural character of the area, reinvigorating redundant buildings which would otherwise fall into disrepair".

The applicants have also stated the main form and fabric of the barns would be retained.

The 17th century threshing barn, designated as a Grade II listed building, would be converted into a five-bedroom house.

Trees, shrubs and hedgerows would be planted throughout the site.

Eight new car park spaces would be created, while access would be via both existing points on Beccles Road and Church Road.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is expected to make a decision by February 17.