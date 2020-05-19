‘It will leave a legacy’ - Bench commemorating Second World War unveiled in village

A bench commemorating the Second World War has been unveiled in Belton. Picture: Mick Graystone. Archant

A bench depicting the silhouettes of soldiers and commemorating the Second World War has been unveiled in Belton.

Sitting on Bell Lane, next to Moorlands Primary Academy, the memorial was the brainchild of Mick Graystone, 67, vice-chairman of the parish council.

He said: “The only commemoration we’ve got is in the church. I thought most people in the village don’t go to the church, so it would be nice to have something outside.”

After seeing the ‘Tommy’ benches in Lowestoft, Mr Graystone thought Belton could have something similar.

“I put the idea to the parish council and they thought it was a good idea and decided to buy two,” he said.

The benches were bought from a company in Scotland and one was unveiled last year in memory of the First World War.

Mr Graystone said he was helped by the village’s two caretakers, who put in the concrete pads for the benches

“It will leave a bit of a legacy,” he said.

