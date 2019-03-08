Our very own Banksy: Why are bikes being dotted around this Norfolk village?

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman Archant

Several months ago, residents in Belton noticed a bicycle chained to a bus stop on Bracon Road.

For weeks the bike stayed in the same spot, its owner showing no urgency to return and pedal home.

Time passed without incident until months later, when Great Yarmouth Borough Council attached a notice saying it would be removed on April 10 unless its owner came forward.

While some were pleased, for others the news was a disaster. By this point the bike had become somewhat endearing, an unsolved mystery that was the talk of the village.

And then the plot thickened: a tiny pink children's bicycle appeared beside the first.

"The bike's had a baby girl", villagers joked.

Determined not to see the two-wheeled family disturbed, someone began moving the bikes to prevent them from being confiscated.

Last week another 10 bikes appeared on New Road, only this time they were removed within a matter of hours.

On Saturday a pink bike was found by a lamp post on Bracon Road - complete with bows, ribbons and "good morning Belton" sign.

And after hearing of this newspaper's interest in the bikes, a mystery person got in touch.

"These bikes being moved around became a bit of a joke," they said. "So last week I put two bikes on New Road and, because of the reaction, I put out another eight.

"They were all taken by the council, so I decided to go all out with bows and ribbons on this latest bike. Every night I'm going to put a new one out somewhere in Belton, all of them unwanted bikes that would otherwise be dumped. A couple of people moan but they are the kinds of people who moan about everything. People are loving it so I'm just having some fun."

Rick Watson, who lives at Fern Gardens, has no problem with the village's latest craze.

"Everybody knows about the bikes by now - you can't miss them when they're there," he said.

"I think it's just a bit of fun. Obviously some people might find it a bit naughty but it's a bit of a laugh and, at the end of the day, somebody is trying to make people happy."

Another resident added: "I love it myself. I think it's great fun and I can't see the problem with it. To me it's just part of village life and it's absolutely harmless."