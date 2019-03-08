'It's the talk of the village' - councillors discuss options as bike saga rumbles on

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman Archant

What started off as a bit of fun has turned into the main talking point of a Norfolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ten bikes were left by lamp posts on New Road, before later being removed. Picture: Thomas Chapman Ten bikes were left by lamp posts on New Road, before later being removed. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Now, councillors in Belton are set to discuss with residents what should happen to the bikes which have been left dotted around the village.

On Thursday, council workers removed a number of bikes which had been attached to lampposts for a number of weeks.

But, at the weekend several new ones appeared in the village to the amusement of some and the frustration of many.

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Councillor for the Lothingland ward, Adrian Myers, said he was wasn't particularly concerned with the bikes but explained many residents were unhappy with the issue.

"Most of the people I have spoken to are not in favour of the bikes but I'm fairly laid-back.

"I can however understand the concerns of some.

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman

"It's the talk of the village but I hope we can find the right way to deal with it."

Mr Myers suggested the bikes should be collected and then auctioned off for charity.

Many of the latest additions have messages stuck on them.

Bracon Road, where a man's bike chained to a bus stop sparked a craze in the village of Belton. Picture: Thomas Chapman Bracon Road, where a man's bike chained to a bus stop sparked a craze in the village of Belton. Picture: Thomas Chapman

A pink bike complete with bows and ribbons found in Bracon Road had a sign on it saying 'good morning Belton'.

Rick Watson, who lives in Fern Gardens, has no problem with the village's latest craze.

He said: "I think it's just a bit of fun.

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman

You may also want to watch:

"Obviously some people might find it a bit naughty but it's a bit of a laugh and, at the end of the day, somebody is trying to make people happy."

Mr Myers said the bike saga reminds him of a scene from the radio soap opera the Archers.

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman

"It's nothing malicious and some people do find it very amusing," Mr Myers said.

"I'll have discussions with the parish council to see what the next steps we can take are."

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said abandoned items removed by staff are stored securely allowing the owners to come forward and claim them.

In a statement Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "The council is responsible for collecting items abandoned on public land, including bicycles.

"Where a bike reported as abandoned is locked up to street furniture, the council will monitor it for a while before attaching a courtesy notice to advise that if the bike is not removed by the rightful owner within a reasonable period then it will be removed by the council."