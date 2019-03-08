Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'It's the talk of the village' - councillors discuss options as bike saga rumbles on

PUBLISHED: 16:10 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 17 June 2019

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

What started off as a bit of fun has turned into the main talking point of a Norfolk village.

Ten bikes were left by lamp posts on New Road, before later being removed. Picture: Thomas ChapmanTen bikes were left by lamp posts on New Road, before later being removed. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Now, councillors in Belton are set to discuss with residents what should happen to the bikes which have been left dotted around the village.

On Thursday, council workers removed a number of bikes which had been attached to lampposts for a number of weeks.

But, at the weekend several new ones appeared in the village to the amusement of some and the frustration of many.

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas ChapmanA pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Councillor for the Lothingland ward, Adrian Myers, said he was wasn't particularly concerned with the bikes but explained many residents were unhappy with the issue.

"Most of the people I have spoken to are not in favour of the bikes but I'm fairly laid-back.

"I can however understand the concerns of some.

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas ChapmanA pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman

"It's the talk of the village but I hope we can find the right way to deal with it."

Mr Myers suggested the bikes should be collected and then auctioned off for charity.

Many of the latest additions have messages stuck on them.

Bracon Road, where a man's bike chained to a bus stop sparked a craze in the village of Belton. Picture: Thomas ChapmanBracon Road, where a man's bike chained to a bus stop sparked a craze in the village of Belton. Picture: Thomas Chapman

A pink bike complete with bows and ribbons found in Bracon Road had a sign on it saying 'good morning Belton'.

Rick Watson, who lives in Fern Gardens, has no problem with the village's latest craze.

He said: "I think it's just a bit of fun.

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas ChapmanA pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman

You may also want to watch:

"Obviously some people might find it a bit naughty but it's a bit of a laugh and, at the end of the day, somebody is trying to make people happy."

Mr Myers said the bike saga reminds him of a scene from the radio soap opera the Archers.

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas ChapmanA pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman

"It's nothing malicious and some people do find it very amusing," Mr Myers said.

"I'll have discussions with the parish council to see what the next steps we can take are."

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said abandoned items removed by staff are stored securely allowing the owners to come forward and claim them.

In a statement Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "The council is responsible for collecting items abandoned on public land, including bicycles.

"Where a bike reported as abandoned is locked up to street furniture, the council will monitor it for a while before attaching a courtesy notice to advise that if the bike is not removed by the rightful owner within a reasonable period then it will be removed by the council."

Most Read

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Food review: From cold meals to delicious dining - here’s the proof of a restaurant renaissance on Norfolk’s east coast

Inside The Smokehouse in Ormesby. Picture: The Smokehouse

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Man landed with £800 court bill for speeding on A47

A47 at Gorleston. PHOTO: Google

Most Read

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Food review: From cold meals to delicious dining - here’s the proof of a restaurant renaissance on Norfolk’s east coast

Inside The Smokehouse in Ormesby. Picture: The Smokehouse

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Man landed with £800 court bill for speeding on A47

A47 at Gorleston. PHOTO: Google

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘It’s the talk of the village’ - councillors discuss options as bike saga rumbles on

A pink bike by a lamp post in Belton, the latest to be left at the side of the village's roads. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Man landed with £800 court bill for speeding on A47

A47 at Gorleston. PHOTO: Google

Food review: From cold meals to delicious dining - here’s the proof of a restaurant renaissance on Norfolk’s east coast

Inside The Smokehouse in Ormesby. Picture: The Smokehouse

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists