'It's not funny' - Woman puzzled after car moves mysteriously overnight

PUBLISHED: 16:02 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 03 December 2019

Becky Ling, 30, from Belton, has woken up twice to her car having been moved overnight. Picture: Becky Ling.

A woman has been left puzzled after waking up not once, but twice, to her car having been mysteriously moved overnight.

Becky Ling, 30, who lives on Station Road North in Belton, noticed her car was no longer where it had been parked the previous night after waking up on Friday, November 22.

"I woke up that morning to find my car across the road, over a kerb and down a dirt track," she said.

It had been parked outside her house.

"The handbrake was firmly on, the car was locked but the front of the car was now in a bush," she said.

Mrs Ling said it looked like the car had been pushed.

One such incident would have been strange enough, but a fortnight later it happened again.

On Sunday morning (December 1), her partner Timothy Symonds said the car was on the other side of the road.

"I said 'what do you mean it's on the other side of the road?', I said 'you're joking'," Mrs Ling said.

The night before, the car had been parked outside their house but now it was on the other side of the road, facing the opposite direction.

"It was really weird," Mrs Ling said.

That same morning another Belton resident, who also lives on Station Road North, reported on social media that her car had been hit "quite badly and the force sent it down the road into a wall and up the kerb".

Mrs Ling, who has a 19-month-old daughter and 11-year-old stepdaughter, said she has reported the incidents to the police.

"It made me feel angry and frustrated, waking up on Sunday morning, you don't expect your car to be moved," she said.

"I have a daughter and I don't want anything to happen to her, she's such a precious thing and I want to keep her safe."

"I'm concerned if someone is messing with my car," she added.

"Whoever thinks this is funny it is not.

"If anyone has any information, please could they inform me."

