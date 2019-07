Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police have arrested a man after an incident in Belton.

Officers were called to Station Road North at 8.26am to reports of a disturbance.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Following further enquiries, officers have arrested a man in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing."