Nursery closes temporarily as staff advised to self-isolate

The nursery at Moorlands Church of England Primary Academy has closed after staff were advised to self-isolate. Picture: Google Maps.

A nursery has closed temporarily after staff were advised to self-isolate as a precaution over the coronavirus.

Kevin Lee, head teacher of Moorlands Church of England Primary Academy in Belton, wrote in a letter sent to parents on Friday (March 13) that the nursery in the school would re-open once staffing was back to a safe level.

On Monday (March 13) an academy spokesperson confirmed that some staff were off sick and added: “We cannot speculate on their diagnosis.”

“We work with a number of agencies to cover staff positions and will reopen as soon as the staff/pupil ratio is back at approved levels,” the spokesperson said.

Addressing concerns that the primary school, which is on the same grounds as the nursery, has not been closed, the spokesperson said: “The staff and pupils do not access the separate school building, so there is no reason to close the school.”

The letter sent to parents last week said: “In line with current government guidelines, we have members of staff who have been advised to self-isolate as a precaution.

“We have therefore taken the decision to close the Nursery on Monday (March 16).

“We would advise you to make alternative provision for the whole of next week, although we are hoping that we will be in a position to re-open more quickly than that.

“We will write to you again on Monday to update you but we would seek to reassure you that, once staffing is back to a safe level, we will re-open the Nursery.”

The school is sponsored by the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust.

