Search

Advanced search

Nursery closes temporarily as staff advised to self-isolate

PUBLISHED: 17:11 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 16 March 2020

The nursery at Moorlands Church of England Primary Academy has closed after staff were advised to self-isolate. Picture: Google Maps.

The nursery at Moorlands Church of England Primary Academy has closed after staff were advised to self-isolate. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A nursery has closed temporarily after staff were advised to self-isolate as a precaution over the coronavirus.

Kevin Lee, head teacher of Moorlands Church of England Primary Academy in Belton, wrote in a letter sent to parents on Friday (March 13) that the nursery in the school would re-open once staffing was back to a safe level.

On Monday (March 13) an academy spokesperson confirmed that some staff were off sick and added: “We cannot speculate on their diagnosis.”

“We work with a number of agencies to cover staff positions and will reopen as soon as the staff/pupil ratio is back at approved levels,” the spokesperson said.

Addressing concerns that the primary school, which is on the same grounds as the nursery, has not been closed, the spokesperson said: “The staff and pupils do not access the separate school building, so there is no reason to close the school.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Schools take extra coronavirus measures but stay open

The letter sent to parents last week said: “In line with current government guidelines, we have members of staff who have been advised to self-isolate as a precaution.

“We have therefore taken the decision to close the Nursery on Monday (March 16).

“We would advise you to make alternative provision for the whole of next week, although we are hoping that we will be in a position to re-open more quickly than that.

“We will write to you again on Monday to update you but we would seek to reassure you that, once staffing is back to a safe level, we will re-open the Nursery.”

The school is sponsored by the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust.

MORE: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK tops 1,500





Topic Tags:

Most Read

Schools take extra coronavirus measures but stay open

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Which Norfolk events are cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus?

Two baby fairs, Fakenham Gin and Beer Festival and the Songs of Praise event at Thursford are amonmg events affected by coronavirus. Pictues: Bump & Beyond/Archant

Blaze erupts at former holiday park

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire. Pictured is a previous fire at the site. Photo: Matthew Nixon

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Born on TV after an IVF miracle - my life as a triplet

Growing up as a triplet. (from left to right) Emily Thomson, Megan Thomson and Georgia Thomson. Picture: Emily Thomson

Most Read

Schools take extra coronavirus measures but stay open

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Which Norfolk events are cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus?

Two baby fairs, Fakenham Gin and Beer Festival and the Songs of Praise event at Thursford are amonmg events affected by coronavirus. Pictues: Bump & Beyond/Archant

Blaze erupts at former holiday park

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire. Pictured is a previous fire at the site. Photo: Matthew Nixon

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Born on TV after an IVF miracle - my life as a triplet

Growing up as a triplet. (from left to right) Emily Thomson, Megan Thomson and Georgia Thomson. Picture: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘You can’t let it get to you’ - Reported transphobic hate crimes in Norfolk could be ‘tip of the iceberg’

People flood the streets for Norwich Pride 2019 to show their support for members of the LGBT+ community. PHOTO: Neil Perry

The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

From The Killers to Let's Rock - these are how Norfolk's big events and how they will be affected by coronovirus. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Getty.

‘People were brilliant’ - Fugitive falcon spotted on coast finally reunited with owner

Khayli, a falcon that embarked on a six-week, 300-mile journey across the UK, spotted at Wroughton Infant School in Gorleston. Picture: Gail Yaxley.

Born on TV after an IVF miracle - my life as a triplet

Growing up as a triplet. (from left to right) Emily Thomson, Megan Thomson and Georgia Thomson. Picture: Emily Thomson

‘Extraordinary demand’ sees bus company unable to supply drivers with hand sanitiser

Extraordinary demand has meant First Eastern Counties has been unable to provide hand gel to drivers. Picture: Archant
Drive 24