Skeletons keep causing a stir in village
A skeletal couple are continuing to raise chuckles in a scenic village on the east coast ahead of Halloween.
Called Tony and Belle, the skeletons are continuing their ghoulish trip around Belton in the countdown to Halloween
The couple and their dog Bones have enjoyed pumpkin picking and even a spot of shopping at their local Tesco among their various trips and activities.
People on social media continue to enjoy the antics of the Belton Skeletons and, at time of writing, the pair have more than 450 friends on Facebook.
Aside from enjoying their time in the village and counting down the days to Halloween, the skeletons are raising funds for playground equipment at Moorlands Primary School in Belton.
In a joint statement, Belle and Tony said: "Thank you to all our followers for all the the kind comments and donations we have received.
"Us skeletons are so happy to have brought many laughs and smiles to you all and stay spooky.
"Love, the Belton skeletons.
"Happy Halloween."
For more information, visit The Belton Skeletons' Facebook or JustGiving page.