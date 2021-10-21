News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Skeletons keep causing a stir in village

James Weeds

Published: 10:34 AM October 21, 2021   
The Belton Skeletons

Bones, Tony and Belle enjoying the previous article written about them. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

A skeletal couple are continuing to raise chuckles in a scenic village on the east coast ahead of Halloween.

Called Tony and Belle, the skeletons are continuing their ghoulish trip around Belton in the countdown to Halloween

The couple and their dog Bones have enjoyed pumpkin picking and even a spot of shopping at their local Tesco among their various trips and activities.

The Belton Skeletons

Tony and Belle enjoying a little shop preparing for Halloween tick or treaters. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

People on social media continue to enjoy the antics of the Belton Skeletons and, at time of writing, the pair have more than 450 friends on Facebook.

Aside from enjoying their time in the village and counting down the days to Halloween, the skeletons are raising funds for playground equipment at Moorlands Primary School in Belton.

You may also want to watch:

In a joint statement, Belle and Tony said: "Thank you to all our followers for all the the kind comments and donations we have received.

"Us skeletons are so happy to have brought many laughs and smiles to you all and stay spooky.

"Love, the Belton skeletons.

"Happy Halloween."

For more information, visit The Belton Skeletons' Facebook or JustGiving page.

The Belton Skeletons

Bones, the loyal skeleton dog, waiting for his masters to return. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons

Tony couldn't contain his excitement over the latest lottery jackpot. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons

Tony and Belle enjoying autumn in Belton. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons

Such posers. Tony and Belle enjoying autumn in Belton. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons

The countdown to Halloween continues. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons

Belle and Tony were shocked during their excavation in Belton. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons unearthed a dinosaur skull during their excavations. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons

Among other things, the cryptic couple enjoy the nature of Belton. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons

Tony getting caught up! - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons

Tony likes to get messy when carving his pumpkin. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons

Tony having a nibble on the insides of his pumpkin. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons

A romantic pumpkin pick. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons

The happy couple have been busy helping Belton get in the spooky spirit of Halloween. - Credit: The Belton Skeletons


