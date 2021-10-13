Bone idle... Have you seen Belle and Tony the Belton skeletons?

Published: 4:32 PM October 13, 2021

The Belton Skeletons, and their dog Bones, enjoy the village very much. - Credit: Belton Skeletons

Halloween is weeks away and two humerus skeletons and their pet canine carcass have been striking rib-tickling poses around a Norfolk village to help people get in the spirit.

Belle and Tony, deceased, have been hanging around Belton hot spots, counting down the days until October 31.

A slight mishap for Belle as she tried to make it to the top of the climbing frame. - Credit: Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons, who enjoy trips to the park to go on the swings, and going on long, bone-shuddering bike rides, have recently created a Facebook account to spread some Halloween community cheer.

Belle said: "We've had quite a lot of positive feedback on Facebook.

"It's been lovely.

"My dog, Bones, is a big fan of the area. He loves the park."

Tony's in the doghouse. - Credit: Belton Skeletons

The couple will be sharing their tour of Belton on their Facebook page until October 31.

On Halloween, the bony bunch will be staying with friends in the area, but will be available for photographs.

"We'll only be about until Halloween," Tony said.

"But maybe we will come back next year."

Tony and Belle love playing with Bones. - Credit: Belton Skeletons

Top 5 jokes about bones

What do skeletons say as they head out to sea?

Bone voyage! Who is the most famous French skeleton?

Napoleon bone-apart. Why are skeletons so calm?

Because nothing gets under their skin. Why do skeletons hate the winter?

Because the cold goes right through them. What type of art do skeletons like?

Skulltures!

The Belton Skeletons enjoyed the slide on October 12. - Credit: Belton Skeletons

Bones with his favourite thing in the whole world. - Credit: Belton Skeletons

A romantic seater between skeletons. - Credit: Belton Skeletons

The couple are excited about Halloween. - Credit: Belton Skeletons

Belle and Tony sharing a tender moment. - Credit: Belton Skeletons

Happy family. Bones, Belle and Tony at Belton playground. - Credit: Belton Skeletons

Belle had nobody to push her on the swing. - Credit: Belton Skeletons

A romantic moment between Belle and Tony. - Credit: Belton Skeletons

Tony having a scream on the swing in Belton. - Credit: Belton Skeletons



