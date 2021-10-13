Bone idle... Have you seen Belle and Tony the Belton skeletons?
- Credit: Belton Skeletons
Halloween is weeks away and two humerus skeletons and their pet canine carcass have been striking rib-tickling poses around a Norfolk village to help people get in the spirit.
Belle and Tony, deceased, have been hanging around Belton hot spots, counting down the days until October 31.
The Belton Skeletons, who enjoy trips to the park to go on the swings, and going on long, bone-shuddering bike rides, have recently created a Facebook account to spread some Halloween community cheer.
Belle said: "We've had quite a lot of positive feedback on Facebook.
"It's been lovely.
"My dog, Bones, is a big fan of the area. He loves the park."
The couple will be sharing their tour of Belton on their Facebook page until October 31.
On Halloween, the bony bunch will be staying with friends in the area, but will be available for photographs.
"We'll only be about until Halloween," Tony said.
"But maybe we will come back next year."
